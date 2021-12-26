Will Dogecoin Or Shiba Inu Grow More In 2022?

byHenry Khederian
December 26, 2021 8:01 am
Every week, Benzinga conducts a survey to collect sentiment on what traders are most excited about, interested in or thinking about as they manage and build their personal portfolios.

This week we posed the following question to 1,000 Benzinga visitors regarding Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) and Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB): Over the next year, will Dogecoin or Shiba Inu have the largest percentage gain? 

Here are the full results from this week’s survey:

  • Dogecoin: 57.9%

  • Shiba Inu: 42.1%

Nearly 3 in 5 respondents to our survey said Dogecoin will experience a larger percentage gain than Shiba Inu by the end of 2022. Dogecoin is trading lower Sunday by 1.33% at $0.1883. 

Dogecoin, that has become the most prominent meme cryptocurrency due to its promotion by the likes of Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) CEO Elon Musk and Snoop Dogg, has captured the imagination of the world in 2021. In fact, Investors who bought Dogecoin on Dec. 26 in 2020 and held until today would be sitting a 4,607% return on investment. 

Meanwhile, Shiba Inu is up roughly 0.19% at $0.00003739 in the past 24 hours. Shiba Inu has also seen eye-popping gains in 2021: Investors who bought Shiba Inu on June 1, 2021, and held would be sitting on a return on investment of 296%.

See Also: How To Buy Shiba Inu

Even though both Dogecoin and Shiba Inu cryptocurrencies share the same doggy-themed mascot, the coins operate in vastly different ways… Read More

This survey was conducted by Benzinga in December 2021 and included the responses of a diverse population of adults 18 or older.

Opting into the survey was completely voluntary, with no incentives offered to potential respondents. The study reflects results from over 1,000 adults.

Shiba Inu Becomes The Most Popular Crypto In 2021, Surpassing Dogecoin And Bitcoin On CoinMarketCap

In a recent tweet, the world's most-referenced cryptocurrency price-tracking website CoinMarketCap announced that Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) was the most viewed crypto in 2021.   read more
A Christmas Day Update for Dogecoin And Shiba Inu

The recent market crash has shown that cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) and Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) are on a recovery phase.  read more
Elon Musk-Named Token Dogelon Mars Gains 50% This Week Beating Shiba Inu And Dogecoin

Over the last one week, cryptocurrency token Dogelon Mars (CRYPTO: ELON) has surged by nearly 50%, competing with Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) and Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: read more
Chart Wars: Why Dogecoin, Ethereum Classic's Bullish Trends Could Snowball Over Holiday Weekend

Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) and Ethereum Classic (CRYPTO: ETC) have been trading in unison recently, with each following the price movements of Bitcoin (CRYPTO: read more