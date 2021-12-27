This 'Floki' Themed Knockoff Coin Is Up 405% Today After Elon Musk's Tweet, Outshining Dogecoin And Shiba Inu

Some Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) and Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) knockoffs are seeing strong gains as of Sunday night even as Dogecoin fell and Shiba Inu rose.

What Happened: Santa Floki (CRYPTO: HOHOHO) is up 405% during the past 24 hours, trading at $0.00000163 at press time. The coin has surged over 400% against both Bitcoin and Ethereum.

Among the other knockoff coins, Strong Inu (CRYPTO: SINU) has gained 70% during the past 24 hours to $0.001344 and FlokiCoke (CRYPTO: FLOKICOKE) has risen 64% during the period to $0.000000001957.

Doge Raca (CRYPTO: DOCA) is up 46% over the 24-hour period to $0.00001443.

For comparison, Dogecoin is down more than 1% during the past 24 hours, trading at $0.19 at press time. Shiba Inu, the self-described “Dogecoin killer,” has risen 0.7% over the past 24 hours to $0.00003809.

Why It Matters: Santa Floki is a token on the Binance Smart Chain (BSC) that says it plans to donate to charities such as “Save The Children” and believes in the principles of sharing wealth through passive Binance USD (CRYPTO: BUSD) income.

The token, which touched an all-time high of $0.000001856 earlier on Sunday, noted on Twitter that Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) CEO Elon Musk has tweeted about it.

@elonmusk just tweeted about us and we are humbled by this recognition! We will do a lot of good in the world!

Elon, is this a good prediction? Join our TG now! https://t.co/egfulyLBfp Buy only the true #santafloki contract 0xb8a5e028f833F08A29564ded368b4CaCB4e18FF5 pic.twitter.com/xWf6uTpQ98 — Santa Floki (@Santa_Floki) December 26, 2021

A few hours earlier, Musk posted a picture of his dog Floki on Twitter with the caption “Floki Santa.”

Strong Inu describes itself as an Ethereum-based token that plans to build on the Inu and Metaverse hype. The project behind the token aims to push further into the non-fungible token (NFT) market with limited releases.

FlokiCoke says it is a token built on the BSC that is among the first Floki meme token projects to work collaboratively with a manufacturer to produce a soft drink.

Doge Raca describes itself as the next-generation meme plus GameFi project on BSC.

The project behind the token announced on Twitter that it will sell the first batch of DOCA loot boxes on Monday, Dec. 27.

We will sell the first batch of $DOCA boxes

At 14:00 UTC 27th

1. 3000 nfts will be sold in this round, in addition to receiving pets, you will have a lucky chance to receive BNB

2. The game will be released after a few days of preparation

3. 30 billion $DOCA will be burned . pic.twitter.com/wOQXvRyihq — Doge RaCa – $DOCA (@DogeRaCa) December 26, 2021

