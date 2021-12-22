China's Official News Agency Launches NFTs, As Government Clamps Down On Crypto

byAdrian Zmudzinski
December 22, 2021 4:46 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
China's Official News Agency Launches NFTs, As Government Clamps Down On Crypto

In a surprising turn of events, a Chinese state-managed news agency plans to launch a non-fungible token (NFT) collection.

What Happened: China's official state-owned media outlet, Xinhua News Agency announced the planned launch of a limited collection with 10,000 copies of 11 photos taken by journalists. The NFTs will be issued for free via its news app at 8 p.m. on Friday, the agency said.

It is a surprising development since earlier this year the Chinese government took strong measures to clamp down on cryptocurrencies in the country. The move led to the shutdown of crypto-related news sites and the migration of many Bitcoin miners. Still, this move is more likely a symptom of the “blockchain, not crypto” stance of the government rather than a change of its opposition to cryptocurrencies.

See Also: IS CRYPTO BANNED IN CHINA?

The report follows Chinese internet giants Tencent Holdings ADR (OTC:TCEHY) and Alibaba Group Holding Ltd – ADR (NYSE:BABAdenying allegations that they were about to launch their own NFT platform in October. Local e-commerce giant JD.com Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) on the other hand released a series of non-fungible tokens on its own blockchain, distributing them for free during the same month.

Related Link: Elon Musk Takes A Dig At NFT Buyers, Suggests They Are Hallucinating

Join ZINGERNATION and earn ZING, an ERC-20 smart contract token we launched aimed to reward members as we build a community to find and share great trading and investing opportunities. Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency Markets

Related Articles

The NFT Flippening: US Google Searches For 'NFT' Overtake Searches For 'Crypto' and 'Bitcoin'

The NFT Flippening: US Google Searches For 'NFT' Overtake Searches For 'Crypto' and 'Bitcoin'

The searches made by U.S. Google users for the keywords "crypto" and "Bitcoin" (CRYPTO: BTC) have been recently overtaken by searches for the keyword "NFT," showing an unexpected and astonishing growth in the public interest for non-fungible tokens (NFTs). read more
Former NBA Star Baron Davis Drops 'Black Santa' NFT On Crypto.Com

Former NBA Star Baron Davis Drops 'Black Santa' NFT On Crypto.Com

Former National Basketball Association (NBA) star Baron Davis partnered with cryptocurrency financial platform Crypto.com (CRYPTO: CRO) to launch a non-fungible token (NFT) series dedicated to his "Black Santa" intellectual property. read more
Golden State Warriors And FTX Sign Crypto And NFT Partnership: What Investors Should Know

Golden State Warriors And FTX Sign Crypto And NFT Partnership: What Investors Should Know

A National Basketball Association team and cryptocurrency platform are teaming up for a first-of-its-kind partnership. read more
Why Jack Dorsey Says Bitcoin Will Replace The Dollar, Ethereum Is No Good

Why Jack Dorsey Says Bitcoin Will Replace The Dollar, Ethereum Is No Good

Former Twitter Inc. (NASDAQ: TWTR) CEO Jack Dorsey said he believes Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) will replace the United States dollar and explained why he does not support Et read more