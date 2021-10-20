China's JD.com Launches Its Own NFTs On Its Own Blockchain For Free

Chinese e-commerce giant JD.com Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) released its series of non-fungible tokens (NFTs) on its own blockchain, to distribute them for free.

What Happened: According to a Wednesday Sina Finance report, JD.com deployed its own blockchain in order to issue free commemorative NFTs to all those who attended its yearly JD Discovery conference in Beijing.

More specifically, the firm will issue one NFT to those who sign up for the conference between Oct. 18 and Nov. 22 through the WeChat mini program.

The NFT series features a set of seven models, with each one containing different images that identify different forums at the event. The users who sign up to participate will also be able to obtain additional NFTs by inviting their acquaintances to the event, with an additional NFT being awarded for each person that signs up "until all seven NFT models are collected."

The news follows Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) launching a marketplace for NFTs, allowing trademark holders to sell tokenized licenses to their intellectual property in mid-August.

JD Price Action: JD.com shares were up 0.92% at $85.69 ahead of the close Wednesday.