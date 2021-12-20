Top 10 NFTs By Weekly Sales Volume: CloneX Knocks Axie Infinity From Top Spot, Adidas Originals Joins The List

byChris Katje
December 20, 2021 11:58 am
The non-fungible token market continues to heat up with strong sales volume on OpenSea, a NFT marketplace for buying and selling items.

A waitlist for the highly anticipated Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ:COIN) NFT marketplace has more than 2.5 million people signed up, which could increase the valuation and demand for NFT projects.

Every week, Benzinga takes a look at the top 10 NFT projects by sales volume.

Here is a look at the top 10 NFT projects from the past week, as reported by CryptoSlam.

  • CloneX: $151.9 million, N/A
  • Axie Infinity: $61.2 million, -29.9%
  • RTFKT CloneX (mini vials): $47.7 million, +159.8%
  • Adidas Originals: $40.6 million, N/A
  • CryptoPunks: $27.4 million, -41.7%
  • Bored Ape Yacht Club: $26.9 million, +1.8%
  • The Sandbox: $22.2 million, +7.5%
  • Nanopass: $20.6 million, N/A
  • My Pet Hooligan: $13.6 million, N/A
  • Mutant Ape Yacht Club: $12.0 million, +6.3%

Related Link: How To Buy NFTs 

What Happened: For the first time in many weeks, there is a new NFT collection at the top of the list.

CloneX, which revealed their highly anticipated NFTs to anyone who used their mint vial, had the highest sales volume of the week and also came in third place for its vials.

News that Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) was acquiring CloneX parent company RTFKT led to a surge in sales volume and valuation on the NFT project.

An NFT collection from Adidas (OTC:ADDYY) called Into the Metaverse had a pre-mint period exclusive for Bored Ape Yacht Club, Gmoney and Pixel Vault NFT holders. The process experienced some delays and problems, but ultimately the NFT collection sold out at a price point of 0.2 Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) each.

Bored Ape Yacht Club, The Sandbox and Mutant Ape Yacht Club continued to rank in the top ten and saw slight volume increases from the previous week.

This week’s top ten also saw only six of last week's top ten make the current leaderboard, with several newcomers hitting the list. Along with CloneX and Adidas Originals, Nanopass and My Pet Hooligan joined the top ten list with nice debuts.

