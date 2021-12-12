Top Ten NFTs By Weekly Sales Volume: CryptoPunks Move Up, Ape Kids Club Biggest Gainer

byChris Katje
December 12, 2021 4:31 pm
The non-fungible token market continues to heat up with strong sales volume on OpenSea, a NFT marketplace for buying and selling items.

A waitlist for the highly anticipated Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ:COIN) NFT marketplace has more than 2.5 million people signed up, which could increase the valuation and demand for NFT projects.

Every week, Benzinga takes a look at the top 10 NFT projects by sales volume.

Here is a look at the top 10 NFT projects by sales volume from the past week, as reported by CryptoSlam.

What Happened: The top ten NFTs for the week in sales volume remained similar to last week, with 8 of the names appearing in last week’s rankings.

RTFKT CloneX and Crypto Bull Society were newcomers on the week, coming in at sixth and seventh place for the week.

CryptoPunks saw a nice surge in sales volume to place second. The popular blue chip NFT collection saw several large sales in the week, including CryptoPunk #4156 being sold for $10 million.

The biggest gainer in the top ten this week was Ape Kids Club, ranking fourth after last week’s debut on the list at ninth place. The younger looking Ape NFT project has attracted interest from NFT collectors and investors and has seen volume and valuation surge. The floor price of Ape Kids Clubs is nearly 1 Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) at the time of writing. Ape Kids Club had a mint cost of 0.05 ETH.

A similar pattern from past weeks is the strength of Apes as the featured animal in PFP projects. Bored Ape Yacht Club and Mutant Ape Yacht Club continue to be regulars in the top ten list. Other ape projects like Ape Kids Club and Desperate ApeWives appearing in the top ten give Apes four out of the top ten spots on the week.

