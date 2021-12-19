Majority Of U.S. Crypto Investors Support Democrats: Report

byBibhu Pattnaik
December 19, 2021 11:51 am
According to a recent survey from venture capital giant Andreessen Horowitz, the majority of U.S. crypto investors who are registered voters support Democrats.

  • Among the group of crypto owners, 61% said they voted for President Joe Biden, the Democratic candidate in the 2020 election. 

  • Only 32% said they voted for former President Donald Trump, the Republican candidate.

  • The report suggests that crypto owners make up a growing constituency in the Democratic Party, with 26% of self-identified Democrats reporting that they own crypto.

  • Meanwhile, 80% of respondents said they would be more likely to vote for a candidate that supports the expansion of Web3. 

  • The poll found that 64% of respondents said they agreed with the statement “digital assets are the future of finance”.

  • Andreessen Horowitz commissioned the survey from data intelligence company Morning Consult. The poll of 2,191 registered voters in the U.S. was conducted online from Dec. 1 to Dec. 3.

  • Among the most popular cryptocurrencies are Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH). Bitcoin is trading at $47,191.42, while Ethereum is priced at $3911.08 at the time of publication.

