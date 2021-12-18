Boxer Anthony Taylor To Feature Bored Ape NFT On Shorts Saturday Night: Here Are The Details

Popular non-fungible token collection Bored Ape Yacht Club has found itself on cleats worn by NFL players and sneakers worn by an NBA player. On Saturday night, one boxer will feature Bored Ape on his shorts during his match.

What Happened: The title fight in the Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley 2 boxing event on Dec 18 will take center stage, but a pair of shorts in an undercard fight could also make headlines.

That undercard match is between Chris Avila and MMA fighter Anthony “PrettyBoy” Taylor, who will be featuring Bored Ape #5019 on his shorts.

Taylor is the sparring partner of Jake Paul and also a professional MMA fighter, currently with Bellator. Taylor holds a 7-5 MMA record and 0-1 boxing record.

The Bored Ape on the shorts is owned by DaBunny, a rapper and comedian.

“I want to give a quick shout out to Bunny for sponsoring me for this upcoming fight. Go ahead, check out his new song and check out his new NFT project coming soon,” Taylor said in a video.

Bored Ape #5019 has the following traits:

Yellow Background: 13% of Apes

Striped Tee: 4%

Angry Eyes: 4%

Red Fur: 5%

Bunny Ears: 2%

Dumbfounded Mouth: 5%

The Bored Ape was purchased by DaBunny for 6.8 Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) on July 31. The floor price on Bored Ape NFTs is 49 ETH at the time of writing.

What’s Next: The Jake Paul vs Tyron Woodley 2 fight card is a Showtime pay-per-view event, from ViacomCBS Inc (NASDAQ:VIAC). ‘

The fight will also feature former NBA player Deron Williams and former NFL player Frank Gore in their boxing debuts, facing off against each other.

There are no odds for the Taylor vs. Chris Avila match.

Paul is currently favored vs. Woodley with odds of -250 vs. +200 for Woodley on DraftKings Inc (NASDAQ:DKNG) sportsbook.