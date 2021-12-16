Decentralized Social, XDC Network Among Top Crypto Movers In 24H

After pulling data from Benzinga Pro the following is the list of top crypto gainers and losers at the time of publication:

GAINERS

(CRYPTO: KDA) increased by 38.71% to $13.57. The trading volume for this coin is currently $86.81 million, which is 107.97% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin’s market cap stands at 2,187,650,609.00. 161,529,800.96 1,000,000,000.00 Arweave (CRYPTO: AR) rose 23.8% to $46.32 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 65.32 million, which is 31.09% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $AR’s estimated market cap is $2,323,427,789.00 as of today.

(CRYPTO: AR) rose 23.8% to $46.32 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 65.32 million, which is 31.09% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $AR’s estimated market cap is $2,323,427,789.00 as of today. 50,108,502.00 66,000,000.00 Elrond (CRYPTO: EGLD) is up 23.17% at $341.4. The trading volume for this coin is currently $472.65 million, which is 78.28% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $EGLD’s estimated market cap is $6,965,042,842.00.

(CRYPTO: EGLD) is up 23.17% at $341.4. The trading volume for this coin is currently $472.65 million, which is 78.28% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $EGLD’s estimated market cap is $6,965,042,842.00. 20,227,131.00 Not Available Helium (CRYPTO: HNT) rose 22.85% to $33.84 over the past 24 hours. Helium’s current trading volume totals $44.46 million, a 22.72% increase from its 100-day average volume. $HNT’s estimated market cap is $3,393,102,751.00 as of today.

(CRYPTO: HNT) rose 22.85% to $33.84 over the past 24 hours. Helium’s current trading volume totals $44.46 million, a 22.72% increase from its 100-day average volume. $HNT’s estimated market cap is $3,393,102,751.00 as of today. 100,539,361.98 223,000,000.00 XDC Network (CRYPTO: XDC) rose 21.35% to $0.1 over the past 24 hours. XDC Network’s current trading volume totals $21.00 million, a 162.11% increase from its 100-day average volume. The coin’s market cap stands at 1,197,411,935.00.

(CRYPTO: XDC) rose 21.35% to $0.1 over the past 24 hours. XDC Network’s current trading volume totals $21.00 million, a 162.11% increase from its 100-day average volume. The coin’s market cap stands at 1,197,411,935.00. 12,238,141,964.00 Not Available Radix (CRYPTO: XRD) increased by 21.34% to $0.32. The trading volume for this coin is currently $1.69 million, which is 8.03% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $XRD’s estimated market cap is $3,083,954,254.00 as of today.

(CRYPTO: XRD) increased by 21.34% to $0.32. The trading volume for this coin is currently $1.69 million, which is 8.03% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $XRD’s estimated market cap is $3,083,954,254.00 as of today. 9,716,593,604.05 24,000,000,000.00 Avalanche (CRYPTO: AVAX) is up 20.55% at $109.13. Avalanche’s current trading volume totals $2.63 billion, a 113.58% increase from its 100-day average volume. $AVAX’s estimated market cap is $26,302,509,019.00 as of today.

LOSERS

Decentralized Social (CRYPTO: DESO) fell 34.16% to $107.94 over the past 24 hours. The trading volume for this coin is currently $14.71 million, which is 1046.96% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $DESO’s estimated market cap is $1,190,574,401.00 as of today.

(CRYPTO: DESO) fell 34.16% to $107.94 over the past 24 hours. The trading volume for this coin is currently $14.71 million, which is 1046.96% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $DESO’s estimated market cap is $1,190,574,401.00 as of today. 10,532,253.89 10,808,492.69 Near (CRYPTO: NEAR) declined by 2.89% to $9.67 over the past 24 hours. Near’s current trading volume totals $373.87 million, a 12.44% increase from its 100-day average volume. As of today, $NEAR’s estimated market cap is $5,596,321,331.00.

