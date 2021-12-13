Apple Nears $3T Valuation, Analysts Call Bitcoin Bottom, AWS Outage Details, Tesla Finds Buyer In Robot-Run ETF, Blue Origin Spaceflight: 5 Headlines You May Have Missed From This Weekend

Heading into a new trading week, here is a quick roundup of the top five stories from the technology, corporate and cryptocurrency sectors that investors would not want to miss out on from the weekend.

1. Apple Poised To Touch $3 Trillion Market Cap: Tech giant Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is poised to become the first company to hit the $3 trillion market capitalization as trading resumes this week, it was reported, citing Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives. The analyst noted that Apple is proving doubters wrong with the “renaissance of growth story playing out” in the Tim Cook-led company.

2. Tesla Inspires Confidence In AI-Momentum ETF: The Qraft AI-Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Momentum ETF (NYSE:AMOM), which is driven by artificial intelligence and has a history of accurately predicting the price movements of Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) shares, has again acquired a new stake in the electric vehicle maker. The exchange-traded fund, which has assets under management of $27.07 million, now has Tesla as its largest investment with a 7.7% weighting.

3. Amazon Web Service Outage Cause: Amazon.com Inc.’s (NASDAQ:AMZN) Amazon Web Services said the hours-long outage on Dec. 7 that disrupted its retail business as well as third-party online services utilizing its services was caused by an automated process. To prevent a recurrence of the event, AWS has disabled the scaling activities that triggered the event and will not resume them until it has deployed all necessary remediations.

4. VIP Passengers On Blue Origin Spaceflight: Amazon founder Jeff Bezos’ space company Blue Origin launched six passengers in its sixth spaceflight of the year on Saturday. The two VIP passengers on the flight were NFL star Michael Strahan and Laura Shepard Churchley, the daughter of the late Alan Shepard, the first American to fly in space. Blue Origin’s New Shepard rocket is named after Shepard.

5. Bitcoin Has Botomed? Apex cryptocurrency Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) hovered around the psychologically important $50,000 mark on Sunday night, while a majority of the major cryptocurrencies traded muted amid concerns surrounding the Omicron variant of the coronavirus. Bitcoin is up 0.3% over the past 24 hours, trading at $49,202.72 at press time. Several analysts are calling a bottom for the apex coin.

What Else: Among other stories from the weekend, investors would also want to check out the EV week in review, the ten weirdest Christmas films of all time, the damage cause by tornadoes in the United States, and which cryptocurrency was the most-discussed on Twitter in November.