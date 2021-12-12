QQQ
+ 4.28
389.45
+ 1.09%
BTC/USD
+ 648.15
50038.14
+ 1.31%
DIA
+ 2.09
356.02
+ 0.58%
SPY
+ 4.28
462.07
+ 0.92%
TLT
-0.36
149.58
-0.24%
GLD
+ 0.69
165.19
+ 0.42%

Will Apple Hit $3T Market-Cap This Week?

byShanthi Rexaline
December 12, 2021 5:39 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Will Apple Hit $3T Market-Cap This Week?

After a not-so-enterprising first-half of the year, Apple, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) shares began picking up steam in the second-half. An analyst at Wedbush said Sunday, Cupertino is inching closer to a milestone.

Apple On Doorstep Of $3T Market-Cap: Apple is on pace to become the first $3 trillion market-cap company this week, as investors begin to better appreciate the company's robust fundamental story into 2022, analyst Daniel Ives and a prominent Apple bull said in a note.

"Hitting $3 trillion is another watershed moment for Apple as the company continues to prove the doubters wrong with the renaissance of growth story playing out in Cupertino," the analyst said in the note.

The "linchpin" to Apple's valuation rerating, according to the analyst, is the company's Services business, valued at about $1.5 trillion by the Street, and its flagship hardware ecosystem, which is in the midst of its strongest product cycle in over a decade.

Ives noted that the iPhone growth story is playing out into 2022 despite supply chain issues. The analyst is also anticipating new product introductions such as the highly anticipated AR headset Apple Glasses, which will likely make its debut in the second-half of 2022.

Related Link: Apple Analyst: Cupertino's Stock Is Attractive Versus Other Mega Caps Despite Valuation

What It Would Take For Stock To Reach The Milestone: Apple closed Friday's session up 2.80% at $179.45, and added an incremental 0.22% to $179.84 in after-hours trading.

At Friday's close, Apple had a market capitalization of $2.944 trillion.

Apple has 16.41 billion shares outstanding, according to the Yahoo database. For the company to hit the magic number of $3 trillion, the stock has to reach $182.8, which is merely $3.35 more than its Friday's close. It appears to be a very doable target for the shares, which added $17.61 in the week ending Dec. 10.

Apple is currently the most valued company in the world. The second-ranked Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT), which is the only other company in the $2 trillion club, has a valuation of $2.572 trillion.

Ives has an Outperform rating on Apple shares and a $200 price target, with a bull-case price target of $225.

Related Link: Why Apple's 'AR/VR Opportunity' Gets This Analyst Excited About Cupertino's Growth Prospects

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Analyst Color Reiteration Analyst Ratings Tech Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Dan Ives Breaks Down Apple's Valuation: 'We Could See This Ultimately At $3.5T'

Dan Ives Breaks Down Apple's Valuation: 'We Could See This Ultimately At $3.5T'

Apple is only about 5% away from reaching a $3-trillion market cap, which would make it the equivalent of the fifth-largest economy in the world. Wedbush Securities analyst Dan Ives says $3.5 trillion is in the cards over the next year.  read more
Why Rotation Out Of Chinese Tech Stocks Bodes Well For Apple, Microsoft And US Tech Stocks

Why Rotation Out Of Chinese Tech Stocks Bodes Well For Apple, Microsoft And US Tech Stocks

Last week Chinese ride-hailing giant DiDi Global Inc. (NYSE: DIDI) announced plans to delist from the U.S. read more
Why Apple Is On Track To $3 Trillion Market Cap In 2022: A 'Safety Blanket' Tech Stalwart During Market Storm

Why Apple Is On Track To $3 Trillion Market Cap In 2022: A 'Safety Blanket' Tech Stalwart During Market Storm

Apple, Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) stock has been on a strong run in recent sessions, and an analyst at Wedbush is of the view there is further upside. read more
Omicron Variant Concerns Present 'Clear Buying Opportunity' In Apple And These Tech Stocks, Says Analyst

Omicron Variant Concerns Present 'Clear Buying Opportunity' In Apple And These Tech Stocks, Says Analyst

Wedbush analyst Dan Ives says the investment firm’s “tech playbook” remains unchanged in the wake of the Omicron variant of the COVID-19 virus, with Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) remaining a clear favorite. read more