Tornadoes Lash U.S., At Least 70 Dead In Kentucky, Two Amazon Workers Killed At Warehouse Near St. Louis

Strong tornadoes killed as many as 70 people in Kentucky as storms struck the central and southern United States Friday night.

More than 30 tornadoes have been reported in at least six states, including Missouri, Tennessee, and Mississippi. The storms left a trail of destroyed homes and businesses that stretched more than 200 miles.

Two Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN) workers were killed when a company warehouse in Edwardsville, Illinois, across the Mississippi River from St. Louis, collapsed during the storms. The mother of one of the victims, Clayton Cope, was at the scene and said she learned her son didn’t survive.

Clayton Cope was a maintenance worker at the Amazon fulfillment center in Edwardsville. His mom confirms he died tonight. He was just 29-years-old. His parents and so many others are going through unbearable loss just before Christmas. Please pray for their healing. @FOX2now pic.twitter.com/UOXtMhmQtF — Amelia Mugavero (@AmeliaMtv) December 11, 2021

In a tweet, Amazon CEO Andy Jassy said that the company is heartbroken over the loss of its staff members.

Drone footage from the scene showed rescue workers picking through a huge area of debris in the pre-dawn darkness.

According to Police Chief Mike Fillback, 50 workers were believed to be at the facility when the structure was hit by an extreme "weather-related event" around 8:30 p.m. Friday.

At least 30 workers were transported by bus from the scene, and others may have left on their own, Fillback said.

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear has declared a state of emergency, activated the National Guard, and asked President Joe Biden for an emergency declaration in the aftermath of storms.

In a message on Twitter, President Biden called the loss of loved ones in the storms an "unimaginable tragedy" and said the federal government is "working with governors to ensure they have what they need as they search for survivors and damage assessments continue."

