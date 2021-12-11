 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Tornadoes Lash U.S., At Least 70 Dead In Kentucky, Two Amazon Workers Killed At Warehouse Near St. Louis
Bibhu Pattnaik , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 11, 2021 4:22pm   Comments
Share:
Tornadoes Lash U.S., At Least 70 Dead In Kentucky, Two Amazon Workers Killed At Warehouse Near St. Louis

Strong tornadoes killed as many as 70 people in Kentucky as storms struck the central and southern United States Friday night. 

More than 30 tornadoes have been reported in at least six states, including Missouri, Tennessee, and Mississippi. The storms left a trail of destroyed homes and businesses that stretched more than 200 miles.

Two Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN) workers were killed when a company warehouse in Edwardsville, Illinois, across the Mississippi River from St. Louis, collapsed during the storms. The mother of one of the victims, Clayton Cope, was at  the scene and said she learned her son didn’t survive. 

In a tweet, Amazon CEO Andy Jassy said that the company is heartbroken over the loss of its staff members. 

Drone footage from the scene showed rescue workers picking through a huge area of debris in the pre-dawn darkness.

According to Police Chief Mike Fillback, 50 workers were believed to be at the facility when the structure was hit by an extreme "weather-related event" around 8:30 p.m. Friday.

At least 30 workers were transported by bus from the scene, and others may have left on their own, Fillback said. 

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear has declared a state of emergency, activated the National Guard, and asked President Joe Biden for an emergency declaration in the aftermath of storms.

In a message on Twitter, President Biden called the loss of loved ones in the storms an "unimaginable tragedy" and said the federal government is "working with governors to ensure they have what they need as they search for survivors and damage assessments continue."

Photo: Courtesy of Unsplash

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AMZN)

As Flexa Begins Accepting Shiba Inu, Here's A Look At Some Of The Meme Coin's Recent Mainstream Adoptions
EXCLUSIVE: Is Weedmaps The Amazon Of Cannabis?
US Rep Dan Crenshaw Buys Tesla Shares After Defending Move To Texas: What Investors Should Know
Formula 1 Title Race: Preview Of Lewis Hamilton And Max Verstappen Finale: How To Watch And Betting Odds
JPMorgan States How Amazon's Loss Could Be Similarweb's Gain
Which 2 Stores Have The Cheapest Groceries This Holiday Season?
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Amazon Andy Beshear Joe Biden KentuckyNews Top Stories Markets General Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com