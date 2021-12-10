Shiba Inu's Utility Increases As Crypto Payment Processor BitPay Launches SHIB Support

byAdrian Zmudzinski
December 10, 2021 3:49 pm
Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) is seeing its utility value increase even further after major cryptocurrency payment provider BitPay decided to roll out support for the token.

What Happened: BitPay — which claims to be the world's largest crypto payment services provider — announced Thursday that it added Shiba Inu support "due to overwhelming demand."

From now on, BitPay merchants can accept SHIB for payments and consumers can buy store and swap Shiba Inu in the BitPay wallet application.

The report follows a whale — cryptospeak for really wealthy cryptocurrency investors — buying as many as 99 billion Shiba Inu for a total value of about $3,800,000.

The coin was also recently featured on the purported largest digital outdoor billboard in the U.S., located in downtown Los Angeles, by major American electronics retailer Newegg Commerce Inc. (NASDAQ:NEGG).

There's lots of money to spend on the network. Shiba Inu presumably made lots of millionaires considering that a recent analysis, an investment in Shiba Inu of just $15 would be enough to make its investor a millionaire if made early enough in the coin's history.

The coin is also a very popular one, considering that it hit 1 million users before the end of November, joining another crypto "big boy's club" just before being listed on major crypto exchange Kraken.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency Markets

