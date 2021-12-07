Whale Buys 99B Shiba Inu Tokens Worth $3.8M: Another Leg Up Coming?

byAdrian Zmudzinski
December 7, 2021 3:34 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Whale Buys 99B Shiba Inu Tokens Worth $3.8M: Another Leg Up Coming?

A whale — cryptospeak for really wealthy cryptocurrency investors — bought as many as 99 billion Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) tokens, worth millions of dollars, at once.

What Happened: Data shared by big crypto transactions tracking service WhaleStats shows that a Binance Coin(CRYPTO: BNB) whale bought 99,999,999,999 SHIB for a total value of about $3,800,000. The wallet behind the transaction is now ranked as the second-biggest on the whole WhaleStats platform.

See Also: IS SHIBA INU (SHIB) A GOOD INVESTMENT?

The report follows Shiba Inu being featured on the purported largest digital outdoor billboard in the U.S. — located in downtown Los Angeles — by major American electronics retailer Newegg Commerce Inc. (NASDAQ:NEGG). According to a recent analysis, an investment in Shiba Inu of just $15 would be enough to make its investor a millionaire if done early enough in the coin's history.

Shiba Inu recently also hit one million users before the end of November, joining another crypto "big boy's club" just before being listed on major crypto exchange Kraken. 

SHIB Price Action: As of press time, Shiba Inu is trading at $0.00003695 after seeing its price increase by about 5% over the last 24 hours.

Related Link: After Kraken Listing, Robinhood Under Pressure To Add Shiba Inu: Will The Trading App Yield?

Join ZINGERNATION and earn ZING, an ERC-20 smart contract token we launched aimed to reward members as we build a community to find and share great trading and investing opportunities. Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency Markets

Related Articles

Want To Buy Crypto? Check Out The Top Movers For Today

Want To Buy Crypto? Check Out The Top Movers For Today

According to Benzinga Pro, the following are the crypto gainers and losers at the time of publication: read more
Hackers Steal $200M Worth Of Shiba Inu, Saitama, And Other Tokens From Bitmart Exchange

Hackers Steal $200M Worth Of Shiba Inu, Saitama, And Other Tokens From Bitmart Exchange

On Saturday, the crypto exchange Bitmart lost almost $200 million in a hack involving the Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETHER) and Binance Smart Chain blockchains.  read more
BNB Is Down By 14.5%

BNB Is Down By 14.5%

Over the past 24 hours, Binance Coin's (CRYPTO: BNB) price has fallen 14.49% to $534.54. This continues its negative trend over the past week where it has experienced a 12.0% loss, moving from $603.87 to its current price. read more
Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao's Net Worth Exceeds $90B, Surpassing Tencent And TikTok Founders

Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao's Net Worth Exceeds $90B, Surpassing Tencent And TikTok Founders

Changpeng Zhao (“CZ”), the founder and CEO of the world’s largest crypto exchange Binance, has a personal net worth of more than $90 billion. read more