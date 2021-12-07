Whale Buys 99B Shiba Inu Tokens Worth $3.8M: Another Leg Up Coming?

A whale — cryptospeak for really wealthy cryptocurrency investors — bought as many as 99 billion Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) tokens, worth millions of dollars, at once.

What Happened: Data shared by big crypto transactions tracking service WhaleStats shows that a Binance Coin(CRYPTO: BNB) whale bought 99,999,999,999 SHIB for a total value of about $3,800,000. The wallet behind the transaction is now ranked as the second-biggest on the whole WhaleStats platform.

The report follows Shiba Inu being featured on the purported largest digital outdoor billboard in the U.S. — located in downtown Los Angeles — by major American electronics retailer Newegg Commerce Inc. (NASDAQ:NEGG). According to a recent analysis, an investment in Shiba Inu of just $15 would be enough to make its investor a millionaire if done early enough in the coin's history.

Shiba Inu recently also hit one million users before the end of November, joining another crypto "big boy's club" just before being listed on major crypto exchange Kraken.

SHIB Price Action: As of press time, Shiba Inu is trading at $0.00003695 after seeing its price increase by about 5% over the last 24 hours.

