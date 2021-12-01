Shiba Inu Promoted By Newegg On America's Largest Outdoor Billboard

byAdrian Zmudzinski
December 1, 2021 1:30 pm
Shiba Inu Promoted By Newegg On America's Largest Outdoor Billboard

Major American electronics retailer Newegg Commerce Inc (NASDAQ:NEGG) promoted its Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) integration on the purported largest digital outdoor billboard in the U.S., located in downtown Los Angeles.

What Happened: Newegg announced it promoted its Shiba Inu payment integration in a Tuesday tweet, when pointing out the token will be accepted on the retailer's website starting in early December. The retailer has been famously accepting Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) — the world's first cryptocurrency — since 2014.

See Also: IS SHIBA INU (SHIB) A GOOD INVESTMENT?

The announcement follows late November reports that the company sent waves across the SHIB community when its official Twitter Inc (NASDAQ:TWTR) profile tagged Shiba Inu's official profile and its lead developer, asking for a direct message because the company has "got a question for ya."

The tweet followed another late April report about Newegg accepting Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) as an official payment method on its website for consumer electronics, entertainment, smart home and gaming products.

The development follows a recent analysis determining that an investment in Shiba Inu of just $15 would be enough to make its investor a millionaire if done early enough in the coin's history. The token recently hit one million users before the end of November, joining another crypto "big boy's club" just before being listed on major crypto exchange Kraken. 

Image: Courtesy Newegg via Twitter

