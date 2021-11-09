Why Shiba Inu Probably Won't Be On Robinhood Anytime Soon

Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) is not going to be listed on Robinhood (NASDAQ:HOOD) anytime soon, considering the comments made by the firm's chief operating officer Christine Brown.

What Happened: Brown told Decrypt during a recent interview the company is "not going to talk about it," referring to the decision to list specific assets, and said that Robinhood's strategy is different from that of Coinbase Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN), which is listing as many coins as possible. Robinhood thinks "that the short-term gain we might get [by listing a lot of crypto assets] is not worth the long-term trade-off for our users," she reportedly said.

Brown said Robinhood is a "safety-first company" that wants "to make sure that we're working in assessing everything from a regulatory perspective really well."

The report follows AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (NYSE:AMC) CEO Adam Aron recently saying the cinema chain was exploring how to accept Shiba Inu, as it's "the new one on our cryptocurrency hit parade."

SHIB Price Action: Shiba Inu is trading at $0.00005596 Tuesday afternoon after seeing its price increase by about 3.27% over the last 24 hours, according to CoinMarketCap.