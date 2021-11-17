Post Malone Buys 2 Bored Ape Yacht Club NFTs, Features In Music Video

Another celebrity is apeing into one of the hottest non-fungible token projects around. Here are the details on which NFT collection and what music video it's featured in.

What Happened: Post Malone has bought two Bored Ape Yacht Club NFTs dating back several weeks.

“Post Malone aped into Bored Ape Yacht Club by purchasing his first NFT with MoonPay in his latest #OneRightNow music video with The Weeknd!” MoonPay said in a tweet.

Bored Ape #961 is featured briefly in Post Malone’s music video for the song “One Right Now,” which features The Weeknd. The video has been viewed 2.6 million times on YouTube. Post Malone also made Ape #961 his Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) profile picture, where he has over 6.9 million followers.

Post Malone bought Bored Ape #961, which is ranked #6930 for rarity in the 10,000 NFT project. The ape features the following traits:

New Punk Blue Background (12% of Apes)

Silver Stud Earring (8%)

Bored Eyes (17%)

Zombie Fur (3%)

Cowboy Hat (4%)

Bored Cigarette Mouth (7%)

A second Bored Ape was purchased by Post Malone, which is the #1935 for rarity. Bored Ape #9039 has the following traits:

Blue Background (12%)

Rainbow Suspenders (1%)

Zombie Eyes (3%)

Dark Brown Fur (14%)

Cowboy Hat (4%)

Grin Diamond Grill Mouth (0.78%)

Bored Ape #961 was purchased for 75 Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) in October. Bored Ape #9039 was purchased for 85 Ethereum in October.

Why It’s Important: Bored Ape Yacht Club is one of the most successful NFT projects of all time with over $730 million in sales volume, ranking in the top 10 for NFT projects.

Sales of Bored Ape Yacht Club hit $62 million last week, up 219% on a week-over-week basis. The floor price, or cheapest listed Ape, has risen from 30 Ethereum last Wednesday to 49.5 Ethereum at the time of writing.

MoonPay has been active in connecting celebrities with purchasing Bored Apes and may become a big name in the future thanks to brand awareness.

MoonPay helped Post Malone, Lil Baby and Jimmy Fallon in purchasing Apes. Fallon shouted out the company in what could be a sponsored deal, during his interview with Beeple discussing the purchase.

A user on Twitter noticed that MoonPay purchased six Bored Apes for 294 Ethereum, or around $1.3 million. Along with the giveaway MoonPay is doing, it could have more celebrities it is bringing into the NFT market via partnerships.