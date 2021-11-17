 Skip to main content

DraftKings Inks Deal With Lifestyle Platform FaZe Clan
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 17, 2021 1:50pm   Comments
DraftKings Inks Deal With Lifestyle Platform FaZe Clan
  • DraftKings Inc (NASDAQ: DKNG) has entered a deal with FaZe Clan, becoming the Official Sports Betting, iGaming, Daily Fantasy, and Free-to-Play Partner of the gaming, lifestyle, and media platform.
  • Upcoming content activations will feature several FaZe Clan content creators, including FaZe Adapt, FaZe Temperrr, FaZe Nate Hill, FaZe Swagg, Nuke Squad, and more.
  • DraftKings will appear across FaZe's digital content ecosystem, including custom content, livestream, and tournament events.
  • The deal will also increase DraftKings' presence in esports, becoming the official sponsor of FaZe Clan's Counter-Strike esports team.
  • Price Action: DKNG shares are trading lower by 3.28% at $37.99 on the last check Wednesday.

