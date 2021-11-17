DraftKings Inks Deal With Lifestyle Platform FaZe Clan
- DraftKings Inc (NASDAQ: DKNG) has entered a deal with FaZe Clan, becoming the Official Sports Betting, iGaming, Daily Fantasy, and Free-to-Play Partner of the gaming, lifestyle, and media platform.
- Upcoming content activations will feature several FaZe Clan content creators, including FaZe Adapt, FaZe Temperrr, FaZe Nate Hill, FaZe Swagg, Nuke Squad, and more.
- DraftKings will appear across FaZe's digital content ecosystem, including custom content, livestream, and tournament events.
- The deal will also increase DraftKings' presence in esports, becoming the official sponsor of FaZe Clan's Counter-Strike esports team.
- Price Action: DKNG shares are trading lower by 3.28% at $37.99 on the last check Wednesday.
