Does Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Own Any Bitcoin Or Other Crypto? Here's What She Has To Say

byShivdeep Dhaliwal
December 7, 2021 6:54 am
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (Dem-N.Y.) said she does not hold any digital assets and currencies such as Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC).

What Happened: The Congresswoman made the revelation in an ask me anything session over Instagram while she was “stuck at the airport.”

Ocasio-Cortez said she does not believe members of Congress should “hold/trade individual stocks.”

“I choose not to hold any so I can remain impartial about policy making,” said Ocasio-Cortez. She said that this is because members of Congress have access to “sensitive information and upcoming policy.”

Ocasio-Cortez extends the same policy to digital assets and currencies and especially Bitcoin because she sits on the Financial Services Committee. 

“So the answer is no [Bitcoin] I want to do my job as ethically and impartially as I can.”

Why It Matters: Ocasio-Cortez holds the distinction of being the youngest woman to serve in Congress. She is s known for the Green New Deal resolution, which seeks to address the economic, racial, social, and climate crisis affecting the United States.

Bitcoin mining is energy-intensive and is often criticized by environmentalists. This summer, Elon Musk-led Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) suspended Bitcoin payments citing such concerns. Notably, Musk is a well-known Bitcoin and Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) bull.

This Wednesday, six CEOs of cryptocurrency firms have been called in front of the Financial Services Committee by Rep. Maxine Waters (Dem-Calif.). 

The CEOs are Jeremy Allaire of Circle, Samuel Bankman-Fried of FTX, Brian P. Brooks of Bitfury Group, Charles Cascarilla of Paxos Trust Company, Denelle Dixon of Stellar Development Foundation, and Alesia Jeanne Haas of Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ:COIN).  

The hearing takes place at a time when hackers have stolen over $200 million of Shiba Inu, Saitama and other tokens from Bitmart Exchange.

Price Action: At press time, Bitcoin rose 3.54% higher at $50,909.32 over 24 hours.

Photo: Courtesy of NRKBeta via Wikimedia

Crypto Entrepreneur Building On Bitcoin Says Maximalism Is Stagnating Growth Of Apex Coin In Favor Of Ethereum, Others

Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Regain Momentum, 'Post Mortem' Indicates Why 'Flash Crash' Happened

Twitter Revamp, Randi Zuckerberg On Shiba Inu, Alibaba CFO, Bitcoin Weakness, Elon Musk Wealth Loss: 5 Headlines You May Have Missed From The Weekend

These Ethereum Rivals Struck Big Gains Last Week Even As Bitcoin, Dogecoin Crashed

