Hackers Steal $200M Worth Of Shiba Inu, Saitama, And Other Tokens From Bitmart Exchange

byBibhu Pattnaik
December 5, 2021 11:36 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Hackers Steal $200M Worth Of Shiba Inu, Saitama, And Other Tokens From Bitmart Exchange

On Saturday, the crypto exchange Bitmart lost almost $200 million in a hack involving the Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETHER) and Binance Smart Chain blockchains. 

According to the blockchain security and data analytics provider Peckshield, the hackers took around $100 million in Ethereum-based coins and $96 million in coins on the Binance Smart Chain. Almost 50 different types of tokens were stolen.

The theft included Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB), Binance Coin (CRYPTO: BNB), BabyDogeSaitama (CRYPTO: SAITAMA), Dogelon Mars (CRYPTO: ELON), Crypto.com (CRPTO: CRO), Decentraland (CRYPTO: MANA), and Akita Inu (CRYPTO: AKITA).  The most popular meme coin, Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE), was not included in the list of stolen assets.

The hackers first took 893,755,205,648 SHIB, that was worth $32.7 million on the day of the transfer. They then followed up by transferring $28.5 million in Saitama Inu and $6.8 million in Dogelon.

Bitmart CEO Sheldon Xia confirmed the hack over a tweet. He said, "We have identified a large-scale security breach related to one of our ETH hot wallets and one of our BSC hot wallets. At this moment, we are still concluding the possible methods used. The hackers were able to withdraw assets of the value of approximately USD 150 million."

Later in a separate tweet, he informed users about the suspension of withdrawals because of the hack. 

In August, a hacker stole close to $600 million in a cross-chain Poly Network attack. 

According to Slowmist, the original funds used by the attacker were in the privacy coin Monero (CRYPTO: XMR), which were exchanged for Binance Coin (CRYPTO: BNB), Ethereum, Polygon, and other tokens.

Related Link: DeFi Theft and Fraud Losses Reach $10.5 billion in 2021, Mostly on Ethereum

Join ZINGERNATION and earn ZING, an ERC-20 smart contract token we launched aimed to reward members as we build a community to find and share great trading and investing opportunities. Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency News Top Stories Markets General

Related Articles

This Popular Crypto Analyst Sees Dogecoin Rising 270% From Current Levels

This Popular Crypto Analyst Sees Dogecoin Rising 270% From Current Levels

A popular cryptocurrency analyst has predicted that meme cryptocurrency Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) would surge over 270% from its current level. read more
This Cryptocurrency Has Better 4-Year Returns Than Dogecoin, Bitcoin, Ethereum

This Cryptocurrency Has Better 4-Year Returns Than Dogecoin, Bitcoin, Ethereum

Binance Coin (CRYPTO: BNB) is the cryptocurrency that underpins the Binance ecosystem. While it was originally launched as an ERC-20 token in July 2017 on the Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) blockchain, the token has since moved on to its own network. read more
BNB Is Down By 14.5%

BNB Is Down By 14.5%

Over the past 24 hours, Binance Coin's (CRYPTO: BNB) price has fallen 14.49% to $534.54. This continues its negative trend over the past week where it has experienced a 12.0% loss, moving from $603.87 to its current price. read more
Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao's Net Worth Exceeds $90B, Surpassing Tencent And TikTok Founders

Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao's Net Worth Exceeds $90B, Surpassing Tencent And TikTok Founders

Changpeng Zhao (“CZ”), the founder and CEO of the world’s largest crypto exchange Binance, has a personal net worth of more than $90 billion. read more