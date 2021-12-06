Dogecoin Continues To Crash: Could A Birthday Bash Lift The Good Boi?

Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) traded 7.13% lower over 24 hours at $0.16 early Monday morning.

What’s Moving? The Billy Markus co-created cryptocurrency has declined 21.02% over a seven-day period.

DOGE fell 4.21% and 2.88% against Bitcoin and Ethereum respectively over 24 hours.

The meme coin has fallen 45.42% in the last 90 days while it has lost 37.96% of its value over the last 30 days.

Since 2021 began, DOGE’s gains have amounted to 2784.41%. It touched an all-time high of $0.74 in May.

Why Is It Moving? DOGE fell in tandem with other major cryptocurrencies as the global cryptocurrency market capitalization decreased 5.06% to $2.21 trillion at press time.

DOGE was not highly mentioned on Twitter, as per Cointrendz data. It attracted 1,675 tweets.

The most mentioned coins were Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Shiba Inu at press time. They attracted 10,725, 6,517, and 2,327 tweets, respectively.

“Extreme Fear” dominated market sentiment on Sunday evening as major cryptocurrencies emerged from a blood bath that saw valuations plunge dramatically.

Markus tweeted on the plunge in DOGE prices and said the valuation depends on what “buyers and sellers agree to trade the cryptocurrency for.”

Dogecoin current price FAQ: Q: Will the price of Dogecoin go up?

A: In the open cryptocurrency market, that depends on what buyers and sellers agree to trade the cryptocurrency for. Q: What are you gonna do about it!?

A: Shitpost and make jokes. Q: Do more!

A: No. — Shibetoshi Nakamoto (@BillyM2k) December 6, 2021

Dogecoin turns 8 years old on Monday as it was created on Dec. 6, 2013. Markus earlier asked his followers how they planned to celebrate.

dogecoin’s birthday is December 6th! whatcha gonna do to celebrate? https://t.co/BBD1CjwUlH — Shibetoshi Nakamoto (@BillyM2k) December 5, 2021

