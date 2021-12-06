Dogecoin Continues To Crash: Could A Birthday Bash Lift The Good Boi?

byShivdeep Dhaliwal
December 6, 2021 7:09 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Dogecoin Continues To Crash: Could A Birthday Bash Lift The Good Boi?

Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) traded 7.13% lower over 24 hours at $0.16 early Monday morning.

What’s Moving? The Billy Markus co-created cryptocurrency has declined 21.02% over a seven-day period.

DOGE fell 4.21% and 2.88% against Bitcoin and Ethereum respectively over 24 hours. 

The meme coin has fallen 45.42% in the last 90 days while it has lost 37.96% of its value over the last 30 days.

Since 2021 began, DOGE’s gains have amounted to 2784.41%. It touched an all-time high of $0.74 in May. 

See Also: How To Buy Dogecoin (DOGE)

Why Is It Moving? DOGE fell in tandem with other major cryptocurrencies as the global cryptocurrency market capitalization decreased 5.06% to $2.21 trillion at press time.

DOGE was not highly mentioned on Twitter, as per Cointrendz data. It attracted 1,675 tweets.

The most mentioned coins were Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Shiba Inu at press time. They attracted 10,725, 6,517, and 2,327 tweets, respectively. 

“Extreme Fear” dominated market sentiment on Sunday evening as major cryptocurrencies emerged from a blood bath that saw valuations plunge dramatically.

Markus tweeted on the plunge in DOGE prices and said the valuation depends on what “buyers and sellers agree to trade the cryptocurrency for.”

Dogecoin turns 8 years old on Monday as it was created on Dec. 6, 2013. Markus earlier asked his followers how they planned to celebrate.

Read Next: Mark Zuckerberg's Sister Randi Says Dogecoin Killer Shiba Inu Has Become Mainstream

Join ZINGERNATION and earn ZING, an ERC-20 smart contract token we launched aimed to reward members as we build a community to find and share great trading and investing opportunities. Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency News Markets Movers Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Twitter Revamp, Randi Zuckerberg On Shiba Inu, Alibaba CFO, Bitcoin Weakness, Elon Musk Wealth Loss: 5 Headlines You May Have Missed From The Weekend

Twitter Revamp, Randi Zuckerberg On Shiba Inu, Alibaba CFO, Bitcoin Weakness, Elon Musk Wealth Loss: 5 Headlines You May Have Missed From The Weekend

Heading into a new trading week, here is a quick roundup of the top five stories from the technology, corporate and cryptocurrency sectors that investors would not want to miss out on from the weekend. read more
These Ethereum Rivals Struck Big Gains Last Week Even As Bitcoin, Dogecoin Crashed

These Ethereum Rivals Struck Big Gains Last Week Even As Bitcoin, Dogecoin Crashed

Even as Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) crashed over the last week, these Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) rivals struck big gains.</ read more
Happy Birthday, Dogecoin: How This 8-Year Old Joke Grew Up To Become A $22B Asset

Happy Birthday, Dogecoin: How This 8-Year Old Joke Grew Up To Become A $22B Asset

Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE), the world’s first dog-themed cryptocurrency and perhaps also the first major meme coin, was introduced to the world on Dec. 6, 2013. read more
These Dogecoin and Shiba Inu Knockoffs Are Striking Major Gains Today, With One Pi Network Concept Token Up 309%

These Dogecoin and Shiba Inu Knockoffs Are Striking Major Gains Today, With One Pi Network Concept Token Up 309%

Some of the Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) and Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) knockoffs are seeing strong gains as of Sunday night after both Dogecoin and Shiba Inu fell along with other major cryptocurrencies over the weekend. read more