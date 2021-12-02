Why Did A Canadian Healthcare Company Add $1.5M Shiba Inu To Its Balance Sheet?

bySamyuktha Sriram
December 2, 2021 10:42 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Why Did A Canadian Healthcare Company Add $1.5M Shiba Inu To Its Balance Sheet?

Canadian healthcare company Ask The Doctor has added $1.5 million worth of Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) to its balance sheet.

What Happened: In an announcement on Wednesday, the Toronto-based telehealth service said it had acquired 31 billion Shiba Inu tokens worth approximately $1.5 million, at the time.

The company also revealed that it was only 72 hours away from accepting SHIB as a means of payment with its healthcare partners.

Last month, the company facilitated the acceptance of Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) as payment for a number of healthcare services across the U.S. and Canada. Essentially, people could pay for COVID-19 tests, prescription medications, and even plastic surgery with Dogecoin.

“Ask The Doctor has love for all 'dog tokens' and all crypto. We believe in financial/health inclusion for everyone globally,” said the company in a statement, vowing to “get lots of utility” for Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, and Floki Inu (CRYPTO: FLOKI).

Ask The Doctor uses Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ:COIN) to accept Dogecoin purchases for its healthcare partners, and will reportedly integrate Floki Inu and Shiba Inu as soon as Coinbase adds support for the memecoins.

The firm also called upon Robinhood Markets Inc (NASDAQ:HOOD) CEO Vlad Tenev to list Shiba Inu and get its crypto wallet launched.

While more than 21 public companies, including Square Inc (NYSE:SQ) and Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA), have added Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) to their balance sheets, it is somewhat less common for a company to manage its treasury with more volatile cryptocurrencies like Shiba Inu.

According to Ask The Doctor, however, “money is nothing but imagined reality.”

“If someone wants to 'pay' for services using a 'dog token' and a business like ours is willing to accept it for something as important as healthcare services … then that is all that matters,” stated the firm.

Price Action: Thursday morning at publication, SHIB was trading at $0.00004268, down 9.50% in the last 24 hours. DOGE traded at $0.21, down 2.49% over the same period.

Photo by Alison Pang on Unsplash

 

Join ZINGERNATION and earn ZING, an ERC-20 smart contract token we launched aimed to reward members as we build a community to find and share great trading and investing opportunities. Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency News Health Care Markets General

Related Articles

Why Is Shiba Inu Coin Crashing Today?

Why Is Shiba Inu Coin Crashing Today?

Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) traded 7.37% lower over 24 hours at $0.00004272 early Thursday. What’s Moving? The token has risen 5.05% over a seven-day trailing period.  read more
Shiba Inu Coin Seeing Raging Popularity In India But Still Slumping Today: What's Going On?

Shiba Inu Coin Seeing Raging Popularity In India But Still Slumping Today: What's Going On?

Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) traded 4.9% lower over 24 hours at $0.00004563 early Wednesday morning. read more
Is Kraken Listing Sending Shiba Inu To The Moon Today?

Is Kraken Listing Sending Shiba Inu To The Moon Today?

Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) soared 26.95% at $0.00004998 over 24 hours late Monday night. What’s Moving? The token has shot up 13.29% over a seven-day trailing period. read more
Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Continue To Recover From Omicron Lows, Buyers Reemerge In Crypto Market

Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Continue To Recover From Omicron Lows, Buyers Reemerge In Crypto Market

Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) traded largely flat Monday evening as the global cryptocurrency market cap rose 1.85% higher to $2.62 trillion at press time. read more