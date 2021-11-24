Meet The Telehealth Service That's Accepting Dogecoin, Shiba Inu And Floki Inu

Toronto-based health care services provider Ask The Doctor is enabling its users to pay in Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE), Floki Inu (CRYPTO: FLOKI) and Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) for medical assistance.

What Happened: Ask the Doctor started accepting Dogecoin Monday for certain health services across the United States and Canada, according to a Sunday announcement.

Then, on Tuesday the firm asked the community whether it should accept Floki Inu as well — which resulted in an overwhelming response followed by a "the people have spoken" tweet announcing that FLOKI will be accepted as well.

Also on Tuesday, Ask The doctor sent a Twitter poll asking whether it should accept Floki Inu or Shiba Inu and since over 63% of the nearly 34,000 votes favored SHIB the official profile exclaimed:

"Looks like we have to add SHIB as well […] Long live the memes!"

Ask the Doctor wrote in a recent tweet that "money is nothing but imagined reality" and that "if someone wants to 'pay' for services using a 'dog token' and a business like ours is willing to accept it for something as important as healthcare services … Then that is all that matters."

Ask The Doctor was co-founded in 2014 as an online help platform by National Football League Israel Idonike, former National Basketball Association All-Star Dikembe Mutombo and three other partners.

The firm later partnered with the National Institutes of Health on studies and received recognition after providing free help to 3,000 people in the May 2015 Nepal earthquake. Lastly, in 2015 Ask The Doctor acquired Sehat — the largest Indian medical resource — and British patient platform Patients Connected.