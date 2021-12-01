Dogecoin May Have Failed To Find Its Mojo In November But There Was No Stopping These Five Coins

Even as Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) dropped over 20% in November, these five cryptocurrencies gave impressive returns.

Gala (GALA): The token associated with Gala Games, a platform created by the co-founder of Zynga Eric Schiermeyer, skyrocketed 587.48% in November. Gala crypto price hit an all-time high of $0.8367 last week.

Gala coin prices got a boost in November after news broke that OKEx listed Town Star, a token associated with the company’s flagship game.

Recently, Jason Brink, president of blockchain at Gala Games, said the company would deploy $1billion for game development in Korea.

In recent gala crypto news, on Tuesday, Gala Games said it has teamed up with Ozys, the makers of OrbitChain and KLAYswap to offer a bridge between GALA and KLAYtn ecosystem.

We've teamed up with Ozys, the makers of OrbitChain and KLAYswap to create the ability to bridge GALA to the KLAYtn ecosystem as KGALA! Check out OrbitChain's November 28th announcement here!https://t.co/bRvcU7pnx2 — Gala Games (@GoGalaGames) December 1, 2021

See Also: How To Buy Ethereum (ETH)

Loopring (LRC): The Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH)-based token focused on the building of decentralized cryptocurrency exchanges surged 317.24% in November. Loopring price touched an all-time high of $3.83 last month.

The Reddit favorite LRC got a boost in early November after a GitHub public repository leak indicated a possible partnership between the project and GameStop Corporation (NYSE:GME), another Reddit investor darling.

Soaring transaction fees on Ethereum’s network also propelled LRC, the token of the layer-2 zkrollup protocol, upwards.

At the end of November, the project said that the Ethereum Improvement Proposal 4488 would further lower the cost of the use of rollups by a factor of 5x.

We are now entering the rollup centric future of Ethereum EIP-4488 will further lower the cost to use rollups by a factor of 5x This is a big deal for Ethereum scaling through Layer2 https://t.co/9Ef5z2EkMx — Loopring (@loopringorg) November 26, 2021

The Sandbox (SAND): The token linked with a blockchain-based virtual world rose 298.58% over the last month. Sand token price hit an all-time high of $8.51 last week.

On Tuesday, there was an increased buzz around The Sandbox as it prepared to demonstrate the first alpha of its game.

The project said that 30x non-generative non fungible token avatars would be available to purchase from its marketplace on Wednesday. The SVINS drop is based on the original collection of 1000 handcrafted pig characters listed on OpenSea and Rarible, as per a project blog.

See Also: SAND Crypto Token Rallies 40% After Adidas Originals Hints At Metaverse Partnership

Crypto.com Coin (CRO): The native coin of the Crypto.com blockchain developed by an eponymous financial services firm rose 240.91% in November. It touched an all-time high of $0.9698 last week.

In November the iconic Staples Center arena in downtown Los Angeles was renamed the Staples.com center which pushed crypto.com price parabolically higher.

CRO coin prices have also benefitted from an ad campaign featuring the actor Matt Damon.

Kadena (KDA): Kadena, a scaleable layer-1 token founded by developers who created JPMorgan’s first blockchain, has appreciated 137.76% in November. It touched an all time high of $28.25 last month.

On Tuesday, Kadena said its token has been listed on Gate.io altcoin exchange. Available pairs include Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and Tether.

The project tweeted that its Twitter handle had reached over 100,000 followers late November.

Read Next: Ethereum Outshines Bitcoin, Shiba Inu Leaves Dogecoin In The Dust — Are We In For An 'Explosive' Alt Season?