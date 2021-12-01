Dogecoin May Have Failed To Find Its Mojo In November But There Was No Stopping These Five Coins

byShivdeep Dhaliwal
December 1, 2021 6:10 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Dogecoin May Have Failed To Find Its Mojo In November But There Was No Stopping These Five Coins

Even as Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) dropped over 20% in November, these five cryptocurrencies gave impressive returns.

Gala (GALA): The token associated with Gala Games, a platform created by the co-founder of Zynga Eric Schiermeyer, skyrocketed 587.48% in November. Gala crypto price hit an all-time high of $0.8367 last week.

Gala coin prices got a boost in November after news broke that OKEx listed Town Star, a token associated with the company’s flagship game. 

Recently, Jason Brink, president of blockchain at Gala Games, said the company would deploy $1billion for game development in Korea.

In recent gala crypto news, on Tuesday, Gala Games said it has teamed up with Ozys, the makers of OrbitChain and KLAYswap to offer a bridge between GALA and KLAYtn ecosystem.

See Also: How To Buy Ethereum (ETH)

Loopring (LRC): The Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH)-based token focused on the building of decentralized cryptocurrency exchanges surged 317.24% in November. Loopring price touched an all-time high of $3.83 last month.

The Reddit favorite LRC got a boost in early November after a GitHub public repository leak indicated a possible partnership between the project and GameStop Corporation (NYSE:GME), another Reddit investor darling.

Soaring transaction fees on Ethereum’s network also propelled LRC, the token of the layer-2 zkrollup protocol, upwards.

At the end of November, the project said that the Ethereum Improvement Proposal 4488 would further lower the cost of the use of rollups by a factor of 5x.

The Sandbox (SAND): The token linked with a blockchain-based virtual world rose 298.58% over the last month. Sand token price hit an all-time high of $8.51 last week.

On Tuesday, there was an increased buzz around The Sandbox as it prepared to demonstrate the first alpha of its game.

The project said that 30x non-generative non fungible token avatars would be available to purchase from its marketplace on Wednesday. The SVINS drop is based on the original collection of 1000 handcrafted pig characters listed on OpenSea and Rarible, as per a project blog.

See Also: SAND Crypto Token Rallies 40% After Adidas Originals Hints At Metaverse Partnership

Crypto.com Coin (CRO): The native coin of the Crypto.com blockchain developed by an eponymous financial services firm rose 240.91% in November. It touched an all-time high of $0.9698 last week.

In November the iconic Staples Center arena in downtown Los Angeles was renamed the Staples.com center which pushed crypto.com price parabolically higher.

CRO coin prices have also benefitted from an ad campaign featuring the actor Matt Damon.

Kadena (KDA): Kadena, a scaleable layer-1 token founded by developers who created JPMorgan’s first blockchain, has appreciated 137.76% in November. It touched an all time high of $28.25 last month.

On Tuesday, Kadena said its token has been listed on Gate.io altcoin exchange. Available pairs include Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and Tether.

The project tweeted that its Twitter handle had reached over 100,000 followers late November.

Read Next: Ethereum Outshines Bitcoin, Shiba Inu Leaves Dogecoin In The Dust — Are We In For An 'Explosive' Alt Season?

Join ZINGERNATION and earn ZING, an ERC-20 smart contract token we launched aimed to reward members as we build a community to find and share great trading and investing opportunities. Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency Long Ideas News Markets Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Convicted Silk Road Founder, An Early Bitcoin Adopter, Generates Commotion With NFT Drop

Convicted Silk Road Founder, An Early Bitcoin Adopter, Generates Commotion With NFT Drop

Ross Ulbricht, the creator of the now-defunct dark web marketplace Silk Road, has caused a commotion on Twitter by announcing an auction of his series of non fungible tokens (NFT). read more
Bitcoin Has Surpassed PayPal In Transaction Volume And Could Leave Behind Mastercard 'In Time' Too, Says Intelligence Firm

Bitcoin Has Surpassed PayPal In Transaction Volume And Could Leave Behind Mastercard 'In Time' Too, Says Intelligence Firm

Apex cryptocurrency Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), which has already exceeded PayPal Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: PYPL) in terms of transaction volume, could surp read more
Can Ethereum's Record Outperformance Against Bitcoin Send It To A New High Today?

Can Ethereum's Record Outperformance Against Bitcoin Send It To A New High Today?

Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) rose 6.5% over 24 hours to $4,733.47 late Tuesday night. What’s Moving? The second-largest cryptocurrency by market cap has risen 11.01% over a seven-day trailing period. read more
Ethereum Outshines Bitcoin, Shiba Inu Leaves Dogecoin In The Dust — Are We In For An 'Explosive' Alt Season?

Ethereum Outshines Bitcoin, Shiba Inu Leaves Dogecoin In The Dust — Are We In For An 'Explosive' Alt Season?

Altcoins including Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) were buoyant Tuesday evening as the global cryptocurrency market capitalization increased 1.24% to $2.65 trillion. read more