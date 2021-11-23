SAND Crypto Token Rallies 40% After Adidas Originals Hints At Metaverse Partnership

bySamyuktha Sriram
November 23, 2021 11:44 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
SAND Crypto Token Rallies 40% After Adidas Originals Hints At Metaverse Partnership

The Sandbox’s (CRYPTO: SAND) native crypto token rallied 40% on Tuesday to an all-time high of $5.46.

What Happened: SAND’s rally came after Adidas AG (OTC:ADDYY) Originals hinted at potentially building the metaverse on The Sandbox.

The Sandbox is a play-to-earn blockchain game that allows users to buy, sell, build and create digital assets on its decentralized platform. The SAND utility token facilitates transactions on the platform.

Year-to-date, SAND has rallied over 15,000% and risen to a market cap of $4.8 billion.

In the last month alone, SAND has seen its price surge by over 600% as “metaverse tokens” enjoyed significant price rallies.

The market-wide shift in interest towards metaverse tokens was largely triggered by Facebook’s name change to Meta Platforms Inc (NASDAQ:FB) which was followed by a number of companies unveiling plans to “build the metaverse.”

Earlier this month, The Sandbox raised a $93-million Series B investment round led by SoftBank Group Corp’s (OTC:SFTBY) Vision Fund 2.

The investment also marked the fund’s first investment in a company that issues its own cryptocurrency.

SAND Price Action: At the time of publication on Tuesday, SAND was trading at $5.20 with a daily trading volume of $5.2 billion.

Photo by Max Letek on Unsplash.

Join ZINGERNATION and earn ZING, an ERC-20 smart contract token we launched aimed to reward members as we build a community to find and share great trading and investing opportunities. Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency News Markets

Related Articles

Avalanche, Zcash Among Top Crypto Movers Today

Avalanche, Zcash Among Top Crypto Movers Today

Pulled from Benzinga Pro here's the list of the top crypto gainers and losers at the time of publication: read more
Crypto Volatility Continues Into The Weekend But These Two Coins Are Up Solidly; While Shiba Inu And Doge Whimper

Crypto Volatility Continues Into The Weekend But These Two Coins Are Up Solidly; While Shiba Inu And Doge Whimper

The cryptocurrency market was largely in a sea of red this week amid profit taking following recent stellar gains. Over the weekend, a reversal was in play, but the market continued to witness volatility. read more
Time Magazine Will Hold Ethereum On Its Balance Sheet

Time Magazine Will Hold Ethereum On Its Balance Sheet

Time Magazine, an American news magazine and website that has been in publication for nearly a century, will hold Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) on its balance sheet. read more
Cardano, Algorand Among Top Crypto Movers For Today

Cardano, Algorand Among Top Crypto Movers For Today

After pulling data from Benzinga Pro the following is the list of top crypto gainers and losers at the time of publication: read more