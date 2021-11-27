If You Had $1,000 Right Now, Would You Put It On Dogecoin, Saitama Inu Or Shiba Inu?

Every week, Benzinga conducts a survey to collect sentiment on what traders are most excited about, interested in or thinking about as they manage and build their personal portfolios.

This week, we posed the following question to over 1,000 Benzinga visitors on cryptocurrency investing: If you had $1,000 Right Now, would you put it on Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE), Saitama Inu (CRYPTO: SAITAMA) or Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB)?

Dogecoin: 46.4%

Saitama Inu: 23.7%

Shiba Inu: 29.9%

See Also: Unconfirmed: Dogecoin Whale Address Holding 30% Of Doge Is Robinhood

Meme cryptocurrency Dogecoin was trading at $0.2047 at the time of publication and is trading lower by roughly 1.9% over the past 24 hours.

Saitama Inu is trading higher by 7.6% at around $0.000000056991 over the past 24 hours. Meanwhile, Shiba Inu has fallen roughly 1.8% to $0.00003908 over the past day.

Shiba Inu is a cryptocurrency that’s similarly themed to Dogecoin. The token leverages Ethereum’s robust network and plans to become a vibrant DeFi ecosystem…Read More

See Also: Dogecoin Vs. Shiba Inu

This survey was conducted by Benzinga in November 2021 and included the responses of a diverse population of adults 18 or older.

Opting into the survey was completely voluntary, with no incentives offered to potential respondents. The study reflects results from over 1,000 adults.