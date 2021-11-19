A Memecoin In La Liga Soccer Competition? Floki Inu Says It Has Partenred With Cádiz CF

byAdrian Zmudzinski
November 19, 2021 1:12 am
Floki Inu (CRYPTO: FLOKI) — the latest meme coin looking to dethrone Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) and Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) — announced a strategic partnership with La Liga soccer club Cádiz CF on Thursday.

What Happened: "Cádiz is one of the oldest football clubs in La Liga and a very familiar brand in Spain" and its player's Jersey sleeve will feature Floki Inu's logo and website for the rest of this season — until May 2022, the team behind the project said in a statement.

Further, a LED display of FLOKI's brand and website would be shown during all the team's home games as well as on their fan promotional assets and merchandise, as per Floki Inu team.

Cádiz would play against widely-known soccer teams such as Atletico Madrid, Barcelona, and Real Madrid in what is "the third biggest professional football league in the world with a cumulative audience of over 2.8 billion global viewers during its peak season," Floki Inu team noted.

The announcement follows reports that Floki Inu's team promised to cause the token "to go mainstream in Nigeria" with a three-month-long large-scale marketing campaign. The token earned a name for itself with its large-scale marketing campaigns, which recently caused United Kingdom regulators to react after Floki Inu's marketing team carpeted London with ads.

