Floki Inu Promises 'To Go Mainstream In Nigeria'

Floki Inu (CRYPTO: FLOKI) — a memecoin challenging the dominance of Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) and Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) — promised its followers it would "go mainstream in Nigeria."

What Happened: In a Thursday announcement, Floki Inu wrote it would "go mainstream in Nigeria" by the means of a large-scale, three-month-long marketing campaign in the country. The team promises "in all, it's going to be impossible not to hear about FLOKI in Nigeria starting this month and through February 2022."

Floki Inu's "Nigerian campaign" is expected to generate more than 93 million impressions from November to February 2022. The coin's team plans to have the brand featured on the profiles of 16 major local crypto influencers, Nigeria's most popular social media curators and aggregators including Instablog, Kraks TV, Zikoko and Funny African Pix, as well as "all the biggest news publications with a combined readership of 62 million people."

Floki Inu's decision to conduct such an intense marketing campaign in Nigeria out of all places is neither random nor ill-advised. Earlier this year BBC News described the country as "a global leader in Bitcoin trade" and the coin's team claims it "routinely ranks number 1 or number 2 in terms of global cryptocurrency usage."

The announcement follows a recent intense campaign that saw a big chunk of London be carpeted with "MISSED $DOGE? GET $FLOKI" ads, resulting in local regulators striking back against crypto advertising.

Photo: jbdodane via Flickr Creative Commons