Floki Inu Carpets London With Ads, And UK Regulators Answer

Floki Inu (CRYPTO: FLOKI) invaded London through an aggressive marketing campaign in the city's underground trains and bus stations, and now local regulators have struck back.

What Happened: Floki Inu's marketing team announced at the end of September that its branding would be present pretty much anywhere in London: on 300 buses, the London Underground and 329 locations in the Heathrow airport for four weeks. Even before the addition of the airport to the campaign, the team said the Floki Inu brand would reach over 93.7 million people as a result of the initiative.

Still, not everyone liked the "MISSED $DOGE? GET $FLOKI" advertising campaign, which the coin's public relations team described as "a full-out assault on the London public transportation system."

Sian Berry, former co-leader of the Green Party of England and Wales and current member of the London Assembly, recently tweeted that she will recommend to the mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, to ban all cryptocurrency ads from the city's transport network.

Berry said in a recent interview with The Guardian that she does not "think cryptocurrency ads should be on the network," describing the coin's team as "unethical." United Kingdom's Advertising Standards Authority blocked a May campaign by crypto exchange Luno and said its "it's time to buy" statement could give the incorrect impression that investing in Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) was “straightforward and accessible.”

FLOKI Price Action: As of press time, Floki Inu is trading at $0.0001983 after seeing its price decrease by about 11.45% over the last 24 hours, according to CoinMarketCap.