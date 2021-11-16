Floki Inu Carpets London With Ads, And UK Regulators Answer

byAdrian Zmudzinski
November 16, 2021 2:51 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Floki Inu Carpets London With Ads, And UK Regulators Answer

Floki Inu (CRYPTO: FLOKI) invaded London through an aggressive marketing campaign in the city's underground trains and bus stations, and now local regulators have struck back.

What Happened: Floki Inu's marketing team announced at the end of September that its branding would be present pretty much anywhere in London: on 300 buses, the London Underground and 329 locations in the Heathrow airport for four weeks. Even before the addition of the airport to the campaign, the team said the Floki Inu brand would reach over 93.7 million people as a result of the initiative.

Still, not everyone liked the "MISSED $DOGE? GET $FLOKI" advertising campaign, which the coin's public relations team described as "a full-out assault on the London public transportation system." 

Sian Berry, former co-leader of the Green Party of England and Wales and current member of the London Assembly, recently tweeted that she will recommend to the mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, to ban all cryptocurrency ads from the city's transport network.

Berry said in a recent interview with The Guardian that she does not "think cryptocurrency ads should be on the network," describing the coin's team as "unethical." United Kingdom's Advertising Standards Authority blocked a May campaign by crypto exchange Luno and said its "it's time to buy" statement could give the incorrect impression that investing in Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) was “straightforward and accessible.”

FLOKI Price Action: As of press time, Floki Inu is trading at $0.0001983 after seeing its price decrease by about 11.45% over the last 24 hours, according to CoinMarketCap. 

Join ZINGERNATION and earn ZING, an ERC-20 smart contract token we launched aimed to reward members as we build a community to find and share great trading and investing opportunities. Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency Markets

Related Articles

How To Identify S***coins — Crypto Breakdown, November 16, 2021

How To Identify S***coins — Crypto Breakdown, November 16, 2021

The Best Daily Overview Of The Crypto Space On today's episode of Crypto Breakdown, Benzinga's Blockchain Editor Joe Dewitt Joe Dewitt shares tips on how to identify non-utility coins. read more
Anonymous Crypto Wallet Moves $921M Worth Of Bitcoin

Anonymous Crypto Wallet Moves $921M Worth Of Bitcoin

What happened: $921,475,946 worth of Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) was just moved between 2 anonymous cryptocurrency wallets in a single transaction. This mysterious person's bitcoin wallet address has been identified as: bc1q7tpu4v7aqcqzw4z9hj7wqx2jccdkwt48pgf45u read more
Meet The Crypto Organization That's Buying An Original Copy Of The US Constitution

Meet The Crypto Organization That's Buying An Original Copy Of The US Constitution

ConstitutionDAO is a decentralized autonomous organization that was built with the sole purpose of buying one of the 21 original copies of the United States Constitution at an upcoming auction at the Sotheby's auction house. read more
Why Bitcoin And Ethereum Are Falling Today

Why Bitcoin And Ethereum Are Falling Today

Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) are trading sharply lower Tuesday after President Joe Biden signed an infrastructure bill which contained crypto tax provisions. read more