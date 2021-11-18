Did Bitcoin Fall Below The Psychological Barrier? — Crypto Breakdown, November 18, 2021

byAsli Tolon Coskun
November 18, 2021 1:26 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Did Bitcoin Fall Below The Psychological Barrier? — Crypto Breakdown, November 18, 2021

The Best Daily Overview Of The Crypto Space

On today's episode of Crypto Breakdown, Benzinga's Blockchain Editor Joe Dewitt looks at what's next for Bitcoin.

  • Bitcoin(BTC)
  • Ethereum(ETH)
  • Dogecoin(DOGE)

Listen to the full episode here:

Follow Benzinga Cryptocurrency On Social Media

Subscribe To The Crypto Breakdown Podcast Here for Crypto news and technical analysis to start your day.

NOT FINANCIAL ADVICE

The information contained in this podcast is not intended, nor should be understood or construed, as financial advice.

Join ZINGERNATION and earn ZING, an ERC-20 smart contract token we launched aimed to reward members as we build a community to find and share great trading and investing opportunities. Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency Markets Media Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Ethereum Wallet MetaMask Sees 38-Fold Jump In Monthly Active Users Amid Rising NFT Popularity

Ethereum Wallet MetaMask Sees 38-Fold Jump In Monthly Active Users Amid Rising NFT Popularity

Blockchain technology firm ConsenSys said that its Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) wallet MetaMask saw a 38-fold year-over-year increase in the number of monthly active users. read more
Cathie Wood Sells $32M In Coinbase As Shares Surge And Loads Up On The Dip In This Stock

Cathie Wood Sells $32M In Coinbase As Shares Surge And Loads Up On The Dip In This Stock

Cathie Wood-led money managing firm Ark Invest on Wednesday sold more shares in Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ: COIN) even as the largest U.S. cryptocurrency exchange's stock continued to regain ground after reporting dismal third-quarter results earlier this month. read more
As Bitcoin Falls Below $60K, Here's What 4 Popular Crypto Analysts Are Saying

As Bitcoin Falls Below $60K, Here's What 4 Popular Crypto Analysts Are Saying

Four cryptocurrency analysts continue to remain bullish on Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) even as the apex cryptocurrency fell below the psychologically important $60,000 mark on Tuesday. read more
Why The Bitcoin Dip Sent Voyager Token On A Voyage To The Moon

Why The Bitcoin Dip Sent Voyager Token On A Voyage To The Moon

Voyager Token (CRYPTO: VGX) soared 46.55% to $4.13 over 24 hours leading up to Wednesday night.  read more