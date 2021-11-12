Cathie Wood Sells $52.5M In Coinbase And Loads Up On These Stocks Instead

byRachit Vats
November 11, 2021 9:36 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Cathie Wood Sells $52.5M In Coinbase And Loads Up On These Stocks Instead

Cathie Wood’s Ark Invest sold more shares in Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ:COIN) on Thursday even as the largest U.S. cryptocurrency exchange's stock pared losses a day after sinking 8% on dismal third-quarter results that fell short of investors' expectations.

Ark Invest sold 155,974 shares — estimated to be worth $52.46 million — in Coinbase via two of its active exchange-traded funds.

Shares of the cryptocurrency exchange, which have risen about 35% in the past one month, closed 2.37% higher at $336.39 a share. The stock has risen 2.47% so far this year.

Coinbase missed third-quarter revenue estimates on Tuesday after market close but reminded investors that the company is focused on long-term growth and not being a quarter-to-quarter investment as it grows the cryptocurrency economy.

The company said Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) was 19% of trading volume in the third quarter, compared to 24% in the second quarter. Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) was 22% of trading volume in the third quarter, compared to 26% in the second quarter.

Ark Invest sold the shares via the Ark Innovation ETF (NYSE:ARKK) and the Ark Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSE:ARKW). The Ark Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSE:ARKF) too owns shares in Coinbase.

The three ETFs together held 5.6 million shares — worth $1.86 billion — in Coinbase ahead of Thursday’s trades.

See Also: Cathie Wood Sheds $27M In Coinbase As Stock Soars Amid Bitcoin, Ethereum Reaching For New Highs

Here are a few of the other key trades for Ark on Thursday:

  • Bought 212,868 shares — estimated to be worth $52.7 million — in Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM). Shares closed 1.46% lower at $247.60 a share on Thursday.
  • Sold 500,871 shares — estimated to be worth $91.2 — in Unity Software Inc (NYSE:U). Shares closed 3.27% higher at $182.13 a share.
  • Sold 407,075 shares — estimated to be worth $20.42 million — in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE). Shares closed 2.37% higher at $50.18 a share.

Photo: Courtesy of Marco Verch Professional on Flickr

Join ZINGERNATION and earn ZING, an ERC-20 smart contract token we launched aimed to reward members as we build a community to find and share great trading and investing opportunities. Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency Long Ideas News Sector ETFs Broad U.S. Equity ETFs Short Ideas Markets Trading Ideas ETFs

Related Articles

Crypto Exchange Bitmart Said To Seek $300M Valuation In Series B Funding Round

Crypto Exchange Bitmart Said To Seek $300M Valuation In Series B Funding Round

Bitmart, a cryptocurrency exchange based in the Cayman Islands, is reportedly seeking to raise $20 million at a pre-money valuation of $300 million. read more
Cathie Wood Sheds $27M In Coinbase As Stock Soars Amid Bitcoin, Ethereum Reaching For New Highs

Cathie Wood Sheds $27M In Coinbase As Stock Soars Amid Bitcoin, Ethereum Reaching For New Highs

Cathie Wood’s money managing firm Ark Invest sold shares in Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ: COIN) on Monday as the largest U.S. read more
AMC Begins Accepting Bitcoin, Ethereum And 2 Other Cryptos, CEO Says 'Dogecoin Next'

AMC Begins Accepting Bitcoin, Ethereum And 2 Other Cryptos, CEO Says 'Dogecoin Next'

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE: AMC) CEO Adam Aron announced on Twitter Thursday that the theater chain now accepts Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), Ethereum (CRYPTO: read more
Bitcoin, Ethereum Stabilize As Scarcity Becomes Apparent, Shiba Inu Trumps Dogecoin Gains

Bitcoin, Ethereum Stabilize As Scarcity Becomes Apparent, Shiba Inu Trumps Dogecoin Gains

Major coins were steady as the global cryptocurrency market capitalization rose 2.1% to $2.85 trillion Thursday evening. read more