Dating App Bumble Is Looking For A Head Of Crypto And Web3

bySamyuktha Sriram
November 12, 2021 7:37 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Dating App Bumble Is Looking For A Head Of Crypto And Web3

Online dating app Bumble Inc (NASDAQ:BMBL) appears to be swiping right on the metaverse.

What Happened: According to a job posting on LinkedIn, Bumble is looking to hire an executive for the role of "Head of Crypto and Web3."

The executive will be responsible for laying the foundation to support Bumble’s cryptocurrency strategy with a particular focus on the next generation community and creator economies.

“What we really think is really interesting in the near term is the application of blockchain and crypto in general to the experience that our communities have. Fundamentally, we are not just an ecosystem, but we are a community of people,” said Bumble President Tariq Shaukat.

Shaukat said Bumble is currently testing a number of things related to the space which the company will be rolling out in the upcoming months.

“This is something that is going to evolve. We want to make sure we're setting the technical engineering foundation for whatever emerges in the metaverse and in the Web 3 world,” he said.

Match Group Conceives Dating 'Metaverse:' Everything You Want To Know

Why It's Important: A number of companies have already begun establishing strategies to embrace the metaverse. Most recently, Facebook Inc rebranded to Meta Platforms Inc (NASDAQ:FB) as it announced plans to build the metaverse, followed by software giant Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) that announced plans to “embed the real world into computing.”

Price Action: Bumble shares shed 19.25% on Thursday after the company reported a decline in paying users.

In crypto markets, the market-leading digital asset Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) was trading at $64,500 at press time, down 1.12% in the last 24 hours.

Photo: PhotoMIX Company from Pexels

Join ZINGERNATION and earn ZING, an ERC-20 smart contract token we launched aimed to reward members as we build a community to find and share great trading and investing opportunities. Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency News Markets Tech

Related Articles

Why Livepeer Token Is Up More Than 107% Today

Why Livepeer Token Is Up More Than 107% Today

The native token of Livepeer (CRYPTO: LPT) rallied 133.38% to an all-time high of $94.13 on Tuesday morning. read more
Solana Labs Co-Founder Says Ethereum Cannot Be Killed

Solana Labs Co-Founder Says Ethereum Cannot Be Killed

Raj Gokal, the co-founder of Solana Labs, thinks the community perception of competition between blockchains like Solana (CRYPTO: SOL) and Ethereum (CRYPTO: read more
Cathie Wood Sells $52.5M In Coinbase And Loads Up On These Stocks Instead

Cathie Wood Sells $52.5M In Coinbase And Loads Up On These Stocks Instead

Cathie Wood’s Ark Invest sold more shares in Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ: COIN) on Thursday even as the largest U.S. read more
AMC Begins Accepting Bitcoin, Ethereum And 2 Other Cryptos, CEO Says 'Dogecoin Next'

AMC Begins Accepting Bitcoin, Ethereum And 2 Other Cryptos, CEO Says 'Dogecoin Next'

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE: AMC) CEO Adam Aron announced on Twitter Thursday that the theater chain now accepts Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), Ethereum (CRYPTO: read more