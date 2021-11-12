Why Is Dogecoin Trading Largely Flat Despite AMC Cryptocurrency Announcement?

byShivdeep Dhaliwal
November 12, 2021 5:12 am
Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) inched up 0.31% to $0.26 over 24 hours early Friday morning.

What’s Moving? The meme coin was largely flat for the week, rising 0.005% over a seven-day period.

DOGE rose 0.49% against Bitcoin and fell 1.27% against Ethereum over 24 hours.

Over a 30-day period, DOGE has risen 17.25%, while in the last 90 days it has fallen 9.82%. Since 2021 began, DOGE has soared 4507.85%.

See Also: How To Buy Dogecoin (DOGE)

Why Is It Moving? DOGE did not show much movement coupled with the apex coin on Friday. The global cryptocurrency market cap rose marginally by 0.19% to $2.84 trillion at press time.

The cooling off in major coins Bitcoin and Ethereum after hitting all-time highs appears to have been caused by a decline in leveraged positions

Glassnode data indicates nearly $64 million of long positions were liquidated just two hours after BTC touched an all-time high of almost $69,000 on Wednesday.

On Thursday, AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE:AMC) CEO Adam Aron tweeted that the company now accepts Bitcoin, Ethereum, Bitcoin Cash, and Litecoin. Aron said DOGE was next.

Aron’s announcement caught the attention of DOGE aficionados on Twitter. DOGE co-creator Billy Markus was among those who responded to the AMC CEO’s tweet.

Dogecoin-focused Youtuber Matt Wallace noted that companies that accept the meme coin before the next huge wave are “extremely smart!!”

Meanwhile, Binance, the largest cryptocurrency exchange by volume, temporarily suspended DOGE withdrawals after discovering a “minor issue.” The problem was noticed by the exchange after it updated to the latest version of Dogecoin software.

Read Next: Why Is Saitama Inu Coin Price Skyrocketing Today?

Why Is Saitama Inu Coin Price Skyrocketing Today?

Why Is Saitama Inu Coin Price Skyrocketing Today?

Saitama Inu (CRYPTO: SAITAMA) traded 39.4% higher at $0.000000112 over 24 hours late Thursday night. read more
Why Binance Has Hit Pause On Dogecoin Withdrawals

Why Binance Has Hit Pause On Dogecoin Withdrawals

Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) withdrawals have been temporarily suspended by Binance due to the discovery of a “minor issue.” read more
These Dogecoin And Shiba Inu Knockoffs Are Striking Major Gains Today, With One Spiderman-Themed Coin Up 350%

These Dogecoin And Shiba Inu Knockoffs Are Striking Major Gains Today, With One Spiderman-Themed Coin Up 350%

Some of the Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) and Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) knockoffs are seeing strong gains as of Thursday night after both Dogecoin and Shiba Inu gained. read more
Bitcoin, Ethereum Stabilize As Scarcity Becomes Apparent, Shiba Inu Trumps Dogecoin Gains

Bitcoin, Ethereum Stabilize As Scarcity Becomes Apparent, Shiba Inu Trumps Dogecoin Gains

Major coins were steady as the global cryptocurrency market capitalization rose 2.1% to $2.85 trillion Thursday evening. read more