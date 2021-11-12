AMC Begins Accepting Bitcoin, Ethereum And 2 Other Cryptos, CEO Says 'Dogecoin Next'

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE:AMC) CEO Adam Aron announced on Twitter Thursday that the theater chain now accepts Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) and two other cryptocurrencies.

What Happened: Aron said AMC would roll out Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) payment next. Other than BTC and ETH, AMC now also accepts Bitcoin Cash and Litecoin.

Big newsflash! As promised, many new ways NOW to pay online at AMC. We proudly now accept: drumroll, please… Bitcoin, Ethereum, Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin. Also Apple Pay, Google Pay, PayPal. Incredibly, they already account for 14% of our total online transactions! Dogecoin next. pic.twitter.com/a7pqYBm7HB — Adam Aron (@CEOAdam) November 12, 2021

The movie-theater chain also accepts Apple Inc’s (NASDAQ:AAPL) Apple Pay, Google Pay from Google, a subsidiary of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) (NASDAQ:GOOG), and Paypal Holdings Inc’s (NASDAQ:PYPL) payment solution, which account for 14% AMC’s total transactions, as per Aron.

Why It Matters: Aron had conducted polls targeted at his Twitter following asking them if the company should accept meme coins such as Dogecoin and Shiba Inu.

On Tuesday, the CEO said the cinema chain was exploring how to accept SHIB saying there has been a “tidal wave of inbound messaging to our company.”

The cinema chain was also reported to have been exploring creating its own cryptocurrency.

AMC raked in a revenue of $755.6 million in the third quarter, beating a consensus estimate of $708.3 million. Attendance rose to 40 million in the period, compared to 6.5 million in the year-over-year period.

Price Action: On Thursday, AMC shares closed 3.06% higher at $39.46 in the regular session and gained 0.33% in the after-hours trading. At press time over 24 hours, BTC traded 1.09% higher at $65,261.09, while ETH rose 4.58% to $4,807.31.

