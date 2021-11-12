AMC Begins Accepting Bitcoin, Ethereum And 2 Other Cryptos, CEO Says 'Dogecoin Next'

byShivdeep Dhaliwal
November 11, 2021 9:22 pm
AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE:AMC) CEO Adam Aron announced on Twitter Thursday that the theater chain now accepts Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) and two other cryptocurrencies. 

What Happened: Aron said AMC would roll out Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) payment next. Other than BTC and ETH, AMC now also accepts Bitcoin Cash and Litecoin.

The movie-theater chain also accepts Apple Inc’s (NASDAQ:AAPL) Apple Pay, Google Pay from Google, a subsidiary of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) (NASDAQ:GOOG), and Paypal Holdings Inc’s (NASDAQ:PYPL) payment solution, which account for 14% AMC’s total transactions, as per Aron. 

See Also: How To Buy AMC Entertainment (AMC) Stock

Why It Matters: Aron had  conducted polls targeted at his Twitter following asking them if the company should accept meme coins such as Dogecoin and Shiba Inu

On Tuesday, the CEO said the cinema chain was exploring how to accept SHIB saying there has been a “tidal wave of inbound messaging to our company.”

The cinema chain was also reported to have been exploring creating its own cryptocurrency.

AMC raked in a revenue of $755.6 million in the third quarter, beating a consensus estimate of $708.3 million.  Attendance rose to 40 million in the period, compared to 6.5 million in the year-over-year period. 

Price Action: On Thursday, AMC shares closed 3.06% higher at $39.46 in the regular session and gained 0.33% in the after-hours trading. At press time over 24 hours, BTC traded 1.09% higher at $65,261.09, while ETH rose 4.58% to $4,807.31.

Read Next: AMC Entertainment CEO Adam Aron Sells $25M In Stock As Part Of 'Estate Planning'

Cathie Wood Sells $52.5M In Coinbase And Loads Up On These Stocks Instead

Cathie Wood’s Ark Invest sold more shares in Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ: COIN) on Thursday even as the largest U.S. read more
Bitcoin, Ethereum Stabilize As Scarcity Becomes Apparent, Shiba Inu Trumps Dogecoin Gains

Major coins were steady as the global cryptocurrency market capitalization rose 2.1% to $2.85 trillion Thursday evening. read more
This Bitcoin And Ethereum Mining Stock Looks Like It's About To Break Out

Riot Blockchain Inc. (NASDAQ: RIOT) shares traded higher Thursday after the cryptocurrency mining stock is likely moving higher as Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and Ethereum (CRYPTO: read more
Indonesian Religious Authority Forbids Crypto For Muslims: Bitcoin Features Uncertainty, Wagering And Harm

Indonesia's religious leaders have deemed cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) forbidden for Muslims. read more