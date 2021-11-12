Bitcoin, Ethereum Stabilize As Scarcity Becomes Apparent, Shiba Inu Trumps Dogecoin Gains

byShivdeep Dhaliwal
November 11, 2021 8:53 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Bitcoin, Ethereum Stabilize As Scarcity Becomes Apparent, Shiba Inu Trumps Dogecoin Gains

Major coins were steady as the global cryptocurrency market capitalization rose 2.1% to $2.85 trillion Thursday evening.

What Happened: Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) rose 0.39% to $64,914.25 over 24 hours. The number one coin by market cap has risen 6.15% for the week.

The second-largest cryptocurrency by market cap, Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH), gained 2.59% to $4,734.85 over 24 hours. Over a seven-day period, it has risen 5.35%.

Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) was up 3.18% at $0.26. Over the last seven-day period, it has risen 1.36%. Shiba Inu, a rival meme cryptocurrency, jumped 11.51% higher to $0.00005544. For the week, it has spiked 15.19%.

The top 24-hour gainers at press time, as per CoinMarketCap data, were UMA, Mina, and Horizen. 

UMA soared 37.09% to $19.33, Mina gained 15.63% to $6.22, while Horizen was up 14.99% to $106.66 in the period. Mina touched an all-time high of $6.57 on Thursday.

See Also: How To Buy Bitcoin (BTC)

Why It Matters: Bitcoin touched an all-time high of nearly $69,000 earlier this week on Wednesday.

Nearly $64 million of long positions in the apex coin were liquidated within just two hours of it touching the all-time high, as per data from Glassnode, an on-chain analytics firm.

Bitcoin Futures Total Long Liquidations, As Per Glassnode

The sell-off post the highs in BTC appears to have been caused by a decline in leveraged positions.

Miami’s Mayor Francis Suarez said Thursday that the city would become the first in the world to give a Bitcoin dividend based on the MiamiCoin City Wallet yield.

In an interview with CoinDesk, Suarez revealed that the MiamiCoin program has already generated over $21 million in less than three months, which is roughly one-fifth of the entire tax revenue of the city. 

The mayor said that the city would take “its first draw and stake the remaining balance in Bitcoin.” As per Suarez, "We're going to create a digital wallet for our residents, and we're going to give them a bitcoin directly from the yield of MiamiCoin."

Meanwhile, the rate of change for Ethereum has “become almost zero” after the London Hard Fork, as per Ki Young Ju, the CEO of CryptoQuant, a community-driven analytics platform.  

“Just like Bitcoin, ETH is now a scarce asset with limited supply,” tweeted Ki on Thursday. 

Read Next: Palantir 'Super Excited' About New Crypto Security Software, Says All Clients 'Welcome To Pay Us In Crypto'

Join ZINGERNATION and earn ZING, an ERC-20 smart contract token we launched aimed to reward members as we build a community to find and share great trading and investing opportunities. Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency News Markets Movers Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Why Dogecoin Returns Are Better Than Bitcoin — Crypto Breakdown, November 11, 2021

Why Dogecoin Returns Are Better Than Bitcoin — Crypto Breakdown, November 11, 2021

Crypto Industry Is Like No Other read more
Citadel's Kenneth Griffin Says Bitcoin Will Be Replaced By Ethereum And 'The Next Generation Of Cryptocurrencies'

Citadel's Kenneth Griffin Says Bitcoin Will Be Replaced By Ethereum And 'The Next Generation Of Cryptocurrencies'

Citadel Securities CEO Kenneth Griffin thinks that Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) will be replaced by Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) and the “next generation” of cryptocurrencies. read more
Bitcoin, Ethereum Lead Crypto Lower After All-Time Highs, Dogecoin, Shiba Inu Tumble — Could Sky-High Inflation Numbers Spark Another Rally?

Bitcoin, Ethereum Lead Crypto Lower After All-Time Highs, Dogecoin, Shiba Inu Tumble — Could Sky-High Inflation Numbers Spark Another Rally?

Major coins traded in the red on Wednesday as the global cryptocurrency market cap fell 3.69% to $2.79 trillion, with Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) down 3.23% at $64,676.43 over 24 hours. What Happened: For the week, the apex cryptocurrency has risen 2.93%.  read more
Electronics Retail Outlet MediaMarkt Hit by Ransomware Demand For $50M In Bitcoin

Electronics Retail Outlet MediaMarkt Hit by Ransomware Demand For $50M In Bitcoin

A Hive ransomware attack with demands has hit electronics retail giant MediaMarkt with a demand to pay $50 million in Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC). read more