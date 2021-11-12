Why Is Saitama Inu Coin Price Skyrocketing Today?

Saitama Inu (CRYPTO: SAITAMA) traded 39.4% higher at $0.000000112 over 24 hours late Thursday night.

What’s Moving? The cryptocurrency has risen 23.8% over a seven-day trailing period. Trading volumes in Saitama rose 194.9% to $95.77 million at press time over 24 hours.

The altcoin has gained 38.7% against Bitcoin and also surged 35.7% against Ethereum over the past 24 hours.

The token is down 84.7% from its an all-time high of $0.00000075 in September.

Why Is It Moving? Saitama’s gains come in tandem with the gains by major meme cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) and Thursday evening as the global cryptocurrency market cap rose to $2.85 trillion.

Saitama describes itself as a community-driven ERC-20 token and was launched in May. The brand took inspiration from the legend of a mysterious “ghost dog” that is said to be roaming the mountains in the region of Saitama in Japan.

The project behind the token plans to develop Saitama’s own ecosystem, including a marketplace, a smart wallet, an NFT-based launchpad platform, and a multi-channel content platform.

The Saitama community, which calls themselves the "Wolf Pack," retweeted a post on Twitter Thursday that said the token now has 200,000 holders.

Congratulation to our WolfPack Family our 200,000 Holders!! Now the Vegas event is coming!! Let's make this price is our higher low Fam #SaitamaWolfPack #200kHolders #SaitaMask #NewATHcoming #cryptocurrency pic.twitter.com/aEYP4KdgvY — Nam Tran (@Ntran1234) November 12, 2021

Saitama also said it is holdings an “ask me anything” session on Thursday with the token’s developers regarding the coins that will list on its SaitaMask smart wallet to be launched on Nov. 13, Saturday.

