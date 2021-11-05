This Adult-Themed Cryptocurrency Wants To Offer An Alternative To OnlyFans: Here Are The Details On Its New NFTs

A cryptocurrency that went viral earlier this year thanks to a tweet from Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) CEO Elon Musk could be back in the spotlight thanks to completing its Roadmap goal of launching non-fungible tokens.

What Happened: Cryptocurrency token Cumrocket (CRYPTO: CUMMIES) sold 2,177 NFTs from 583 content creators over the weekend in the company’s first NFT sale.

The NFTs sold for around $345,000, using 6,8865,024 CUMMIES for the transactions. CUMMIES were the preferred currency for the NFT transactions along with Binance USD (CRYPTO: BUSD).

“Thank you to everyone who has supported us and believes in us,” the company said in a Medium article.

The NFTs were purchased by 2,968 accounts. The most expensive priced NFT was a sale worth $54,802 at the time of the transaction.

The company offered 153 Bronze NFTs, which were sold out in 23 minutes despite congestion happening at launch time.

Related Link: Elon Musk Supposedly Endorses Cumrocket Coin, Price Skyrockets 350%

Why It’s Important: Cumrocket is led by Lydia Lane, making the coin and NFT project female led. The company has a goal of providing sex workers with a better alternative to OnlyFans.

“We promise you that this is just the start of CumRocket’s journey in making the most exciting and beneficial platform the adult industry has ever seen!” the company said.

The company said more marketing is coming in the future to share the company’s NFT marketplace to more users.

“We have tons more improvements to the marketplace on the way, as well as OF (OnlyFans) like features to be integrated soon!”

Cumrocket launched on Gate.io Monday, Nov. 1, offering a pair trade using CUMMIES and USDT.

Price Action: CUMMIES soared in value in April hitting a high of $0.2888 each. Another surge in the price happened in June when Musk tweeted emojis of droplets, a rocket, an arrow and the moon.

The coin was up over 250% after the Musk tweet.

CUMMIES trade at $0.03846 at press time, according to CoinMarketCap. CUMMIES have a market capitalization of $65 million.