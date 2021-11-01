Tesla To Start Accepting Shiba Inu As Payment? Website Leak Sparks Rumours

If the rumors are to be believed, then Elon Musk-owned Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) could soon be adding the meme token Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) as a payment option.

Sawyer Merritt, the co-founder of Twin Birch, tweeted, saying, "the Tesla website source code shows SHIBA (aka $SHIB) under the payment type section in the code when clicking 'inspect element' during checkout. It's not live, however. Since I am not a coder or anything, I'll let ya'll figure out what the heck this means, lol."

There has been no official word from the company about this.

As pointed out by Sawyer, the Tesla website source code shows Shiba Inu listed in the "inspect element" section during checkout.

The code does not trigger any scripts to run, nor is it enabled.

According to Watcher.Guru, the "Shiba" reference has since been removed from the page. Yet the V2 code listed above still appears to include the term.

The reason for the rumor getting so much spark could be that Tesla invested almost $1.5 billion of cash in Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) in February.

While the company has stopped taking Bitcoin, showing environmental concerns, it is still holding Bitcoin investments.

Last month, Tesla hinted that it might restart accepting payments in Bitcoin or other cryptocurrencies.

So, there could be speculation that Tesla might consider accepting payment in SHIB.

The Shiba Inu cryptocurrency has posted near-800% gains during October, hitting an all-time high of $0.00008850.