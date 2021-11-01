Crank That: Soulja Boy Auctioning Off New Song In SHIB

byChris Katje
November 1, 2021 12:08 pm
Crank That: Soulja Boy Auctioning Off New Song In SHIB

A rapper is pushing further into the world of cryptocurrencies with a new single being auctioned off as a non-fungible token. A person can only buy the single if it is bid on with one of the hottest and most talked about cryptocurrencies at the moment.

What Happened: Rapper Soulja Boy is auctioning off a new single called “Black Cartier” on NFT marketplace OpenSea.

Users can listen to the 2:27 track on OpenSea and place bids up until Nov. 7.

While many NFTs are auctioned or sold for Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) on OpenSea, Soulja Boy’s is available exclusively using the Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB).

“I’m giving away my black Cartier to whoever buys my new NFT you only can buy with $shib!” Soulja Boy tweeted to his 5.4 million followers.

Earlier in October, Soulja Boy told his followers NFTs are the future.

The single and Soulja Boy’s watch have a high bid right now of 150 million SHIB, worth around $10,885.50 at the time of writing.

Related Link: Soulja Boy Accidentally Reveals How Much He Got Paid To Promote Crypto Project

Why It’s Important: Soulja Boy recently passed the 300 million plays milestone on Apple Music and is well-known for his 2007 debut single "Crank That (Soulja Boy)," which featured a viral dance along with it. 

Shiba Inu has become one of the most popular cryptocurrencies. The coin recently passed Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE): Shiba Inu currently ranks ninth on the market cap list for cryptocurrencies at $39.6 billion, ahead of the $35.9 billion for Dogecoin in tenth place.

SHIB has a value of $0.00007042 at publication Monday morning.

Shiba Inu is available for trading on many top cryptocurrency platforms including Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ:COIN), WeBull and Voyager Digital Ltd (OTC:VYGVF).

Many fans of the coin and retail traders have been pushing for Robinhood Markets Inc (NASDAQ:HOOD) to offer SHIB on its trading platform.

Photo: The Streamy Awards via Flickr

 

Cryptocurrency News Top Stories Markets

