fbpx
QQQ
+ 2.40
330.49
+ 0.72%
DIA
+ 1.31
343.29
+ 0.38%
SPY
+ 1.66
417.63
+ 0.4%
TLT
+ 0.34
138.32
+ 0.24%
GLD
-0.13
177.84
-0.07%

Soulja Boy Accidentally Reveals How Much He Got Paid To Promote Crypto Project

bySamyuktha Sriram
May 28, 2021 11:19 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Soulja Boy Accidentally Reveals How Much He Got Paid To Promote Crypto Project

American rapper Soulja Boy mistakenly included the details of how much he stood to gain if he successfully promoted a cryptocurrency project.

What Happened: The rapper recently tweeted in support of a new cryptocurrency project SaferMars, unintentionally including details of how much the project would pay him for the promotion.

In the tweet, Soulja Boy claimed that he found an interesting project that “looks moon worthy” and included a link to the project’s pre-sale landing page.

The rapper also disclosed that he stood to earn $24,000 if the project successfully raised $240,000 in the tweet that has since been deleted and replaced with one excluding the details of his pay-out.

His mistake, however, did not go unnoticed by market participants on Twitter who commented on his updated tweet with screenshots of the old one.

Why It Matters: According to the SafeMars website, the project offers to reward token holders while increasing both liquidity and value by applying a 7% tax on every transaction, rewarding holders with 5%.

The concept of applying a tax to sellers while rewarding holders has become increasingly popular of late, with projects like SafeMoon and CluCoin rising in popularity.

However, many crypto influencers have called these projects into question, highlighting that they are like Ponzi schemes in nature.

Image: Bandai Namco Entertainment America on Wikimedia Commons


DogeCoin Now Tradeable With Webull!

Get Started

DogeCoin Now Tradeable With Webull!

Diversify your crypto portfolio.

Get Started

JOIN ZINGERNATION and Earn Rewards

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency Fintech News Markets General

Related Articles

Whales Tired Of Dogecoin? Daily Transactions Value Down 93% In Under A Month

Following their record-high activity, large Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) holders — so-called whales — finally decided to take a breather and stop moving great quantities of the cryptocurrency. read more

SEC Begins Review Of SkyBridge, Fidelity Bitcoin ETFs While WisdomTree Applies For Ethereum ETF

An outcome on the list of U.S Bitcoin ETF applicants could be reached in under 45 days. read more

Vitalik Buterin Says Ethereum's Shift To Proof-Of-Stake Addresses Environmental Concerns: 'It's A Significant Part Of A New Era'

Ethereum’s founder Vitalik Buterin believes that the shift to a Proof-Of-Stake (PoS) mining model would greatly reduce the cryptocurrency’s carbon footprint. read more

Coinbase Launches 'Fact Check' To Combat Misinformation About Crypto, But The Community Is Not Impressed

What Happened: Crypto exchange Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ: COIN) unveiled ‘Fact Check’- a new section of the company’s blog that will be dedicated to “combat misinformation and mischaracterizations about Coinbase or crypto being shared in the world.” read more