Dogecoin Vs. Shiba Inu Trade To Play Out As Binance Lists SHIB/DOGE Trading Pair

bySamyuktha Sriram
November 1, 2021 3:24 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Dogecoin Vs. Shiba Inu Trade To Play Out As Binance Lists SHIB/DOGE Trading Pair

Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) rallied 13% after Binance, the world’s largest crypto exchange by trading volume, added Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) as a base trading pair.

What Happened: At 4 a.m. ET on Monday, Binance announced support for the SHIB/DOGE trading pair.

Shiba Inu and Dogecoin have often been pitted against each other, with the former proclaiming itself to be a “Dogecoin Killer” on its website.

Shiba Inu’s explosive October rally propelled it to the ninth largest cryptocurrency with a market cap of $39 billion. In doing so, the meme-based crypto has outpaced its rival Dogecoin, which had a market cap of $35.7 billion at the time of publication Monday afternoon.

Crypto traders can now directly take advantage of the mean reversion trade that would bring the meme coins' market caps back to parity. Shiba Inu supporters would likely short DOGE and long SHIB, while those bullish on Dogecoin would short SHIB and long DOGE.

“The smartest trading pair listing I've seen this year,” commented one user on Twitter.

Meanwhile, some popular trading platforms such as Robinhood Markets Inc (NASDAQ:HOOD) are yet to make Shiba Inu available despite numerous calls to list it from users.

Price Action: At publication Monday afternoon, Dogecoin was trading at $0.2708 after gaining 0.11% in the last 24 hours. Dogecoin had a daily trading volume of $3.3 billion.

Shiba Inu was up 6% at $0.00007105 and had a daily trading volume of $8.8 billion.

Photo by Crystal Mapes on Unsplash

Join ZINGERNATION and earn ZING, an ERC-20 smart contract token we launched aimed to reward members as we build a community to find and share great trading and investing opportunities. Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency News Markets Trading Ideas

Related Articles

$500M Longs Liquidated In One Hour As Bitcoin Falls To $58,200

$500M Longs Liquidated In One Hour As Bitcoin Falls To $58,200

Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) shed more than $4,000 from its price on Wednesday leading to large-scale liquidations across the board. What Happened: The leading digital asset plunged by 7% during the early hours of Oct. 27, falling to a low of $58,200. read more
Crank That: Soulja Boy Auctioning Off New Song In SHIB

Crank That: Soulja Boy Auctioning Off New Song In SHIB

A rapper is pushing further into the world of cryptocurrencies with a new single being auctioned off as a non-fungible token< read more
Mark Cuban On Dogecoin And Shiba Inu: 'I've Never Told Anybody It's A Great Investment'

Mark Cuban On Dogecoin And Shiba Inu: 'I've Never Told Anybody It's A Great Investment'

Billionaire investor and Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban cautioned against investing large sums of money in cryptocurrencies like Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) and Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB). read more
This Popular Crypto Analyst Sees Dogecoin Rising 270% From Current Levels

This Popular Crypto Analyst Sees Dogecoin Rising 270% From Current Levels

A popular cryptocurrency analyst has predicted that meme cryptocurrency Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) would surge over 270% from its current level. read more