Here's What MicroStrategy CEO And Bitcoin Bull Michael Saylor Says About Shiba Inu And Dogecoin

byBibhu Pattnaik
October 31, 2021 10:26 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Here's What MicroStrategy CEO And Bitcoin Bull Michael Saylor Says About Shiba Inu And Dogecoin

Microstrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) CEO Michael Saylor, in a recent interview, was asked about Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) and Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE). 

In reply, he said he has "no opinions" about "one dog coin vs. another dog coin". He featured a portion of the interview in a tweet on Saturday.

However, Saylor spoke about Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and highlighted its utility and technology. 

He also spoke about DeFi and non-fungible tokens (NFTs). 

Saylor mentioned that some speculators and entertainers have meme coins. "Everybody's got their thing, it's all part of the crypto world right now, and it's what makes it so interesting and exciting," he said. 

Last month Microstrategy emerged as the largest corporate holder of Bitcoin and during that time Saylor had said, "Bitcoin, as the world's most widely-adopted cryptocurrency, is a dependable store of value and an attractive investment asset with more long-term appreciation potential than holding cash."   

The company held approximately 114,042 Bitcoin as of Sept 12, acquired at an aggregate purchase price of $3.16 billion, paying an average of $27,713 per token.

By Oct 16, the investment was valued at about $6.7 billion.

Relate Link: Benzinga Asks: Would You Buy Shiba Inu If Robinhood Adds The Cryptocurrency?

Join ZINGERNATION and earn ZING, an ERC-20 smart contract token we launched aimed to reward members as we build a community to find and share great trading and investing opportunities. Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency News Top Stories Markets General

Related Articles

Edward Snowden Warns Against Investing in Shiba Inu, Says It's A 'Clone Of Dog Money'

Edward Snowden Warns Against Investing in Shiba Inu, Says It's A 'Clone Of Dog Money'

In a recent tweet, whistleblower Edward Snowden raised the concern about Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) and said that people should not invest their hard-earned money in a "clone of dog money". read more
New Poll Results: Should AMC Theatres Support Shiba Inu Payment Option For Ticket Purchases?

New Poll Results: Should AMC Theatres Support Shiba Inu Payment Option For Ticket Purchases?

Initial results are in for a poll issued by AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE: AMC) CEO Adam Aron on Twitter on Friday, asking people if the theater chain should add Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: read more
Now A Restaurant in Paris Is Accepting Shiba Inu As Payment

Now A Restaurant in Paris Is Accepting Shiba Inu As Payment

According to a report, Paris-based restaurant Le Bistrot d'Eleonore et Maxence accepts cryptocurrency Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB).   read more
Whales Buy Millions Of Dollars Worth of SHIB, As Shiba Inu Prepares To Breakout

Whales Buy Millions Of Dollars Worth of SHIB, As Shiba Inu Prepares To Breakout

An anonymous buyer, who has been on a Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) shopping spree since the beginning of Oct, has now accumulated 49.9 billion SHIB tokens.  read more