Voyager Digital Surges After Bagging $75M From Alameda Research To Make Crypto More Accessible

Crypto-asset platform Voyager Digital Ltd (OTCQB:VYGVF) on Thursday secured $75 million from Alameda Research.

What Happened: Voyager, which offers investors execution, data, wallet and custody services through its institutional-grade digital assets platform, entered into a strategic alliance with Alameda, a crypto pioneer.

The initiative will bolster Voyager’s commitment to making digital assets more mainstream and accessible.

"Alameda is one of the largest crypto market makers in the world, and we believe there are significant opportunities in working together,” said Steve Ehrlich, CEO, and co-founder of Voyager.

“While the immediate opportunity is on the order flow and asset management front, we are tremendously excited about potential future synergistic opportunities in the continuously evolving crypto industry. These opportunities include NFTs and crypto derivatives through Alameda, as well as the creation of thought leadership as we work with lawmakers on shaping regulation."

Why It Matters: Cryptocurrency has exposed the masses to the potential decentralized finance — colloquially referred to as DeFi — has in resolving many of the social issues that flow into finance.

As an innovator in cryptocurrency and DeFi, broadly, Voyager enables market participants the ability to invest and reap the benefits of this new wave of innovation.

"We are thrilled to be partnering with Voyager as they have emerged as a key player in the retail crypto market," commented Caroline Ellison, Co-CEO of Alameda. "As a public company, we have admired Voyager's transparency in the industry and believe the management team has laid the groundwork to succeed at scale as evidenced by their explosive growth this past year. Through our strategic partnership, we believe there are endless mutually beneficial opportunities to grow both our businesses."

Price Action: Shares of Voyager were up nearly 40% on Thursday as a result of the announcement. On Friday morning, shares are up 13.83% at $16.17. The company has generally been trading higher as a result of its European expansion and partnership initiatives with organizations like the Dallas Mavericks.