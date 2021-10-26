fbpx

Anthony Scaramucci Says His Bitcoin Purchase Is Now Worth Over $1B

bySamyuktha Sriram
October 26, 2021 11:12 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Anthony Scaramucci Says His Bitcoin Purchase Is Now Worth Over $1B

SkyBridge Capital CEO Anthony Scaramucci told CNBC his $270 million Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) is now worth more than $1 billion.

What Happened: “I have over a billion dollars in Bitcoin now. I started accumulating that position last year,” Scaramucci said in an interview with CNBC on Monday.

“I think that this manifests itself into a gigantic asset class. This is equivalent, to me, to digital gold,” he added.

Scaramucci explained he was an investor in Bitcoin because he understood the asset’s underlying technical properties, and anyone who “did their homework” on Bitcoin would be one too.

Bitcoin has grown by more than 100,000% since it was created in 2009. Scaramucci highlighted that if an investor had just one cent in Bitcoin and 99 cents in cash over the last decade, they would have “outperformed everything.”

Apart from Bitcoin, Scaramucci is incredibly bullish on the outlook for another decentralized crypto asset: Algorand (CRYPTO: ALGO).

Last month, the investor announced that SkyBridge Capital had raised $100 million from investors for an Algorand fund.

Price Action: As of Tuesday morning, Bitcoin was trading at $62,007.16, down 2.43% over 24 hours. Algorand was up by 0.72%% over the same period and was trading hands at a price of $1.98.

Photo by Jdarsie11 on Wikimedia Commons

Join ZINGERNATION and earn ZING, an ERC-20 smart contract token we launched aimed to reward members as we build a community to find and share great trading and investing opportunities. Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency News Movers & Shakers Top Stories Markets Media Trading Ideas General

Related Articles

EXCLUSIVE: How The Drone Racing League Can Grow With NFTs, Blockchain And New Prime Time Media

EXCLUSIVE: How The Drone Racing League Can Grow With NFTs, Blockchain And New Prime Time Media

Launched in 2016, Drone Racing League features pilots who maneuver professional drones through courses at speeds of 90 mph or more. The sport’s focus on technology and reaching a younger audience could get a boost with a cryptocurrency-related partnership announced this week. read more
Cryptocurrency Algorand Decreases More Than 5% Within 24 hours

Cryptocurrency Algorand Decreases More Than 5% Within 24 hours

Algorand's (CRYPTO: ALGO) price has decreased 5.28% over the past 24 hours to $1.73, continuing its downward trend over the past week of -1.0%, moving from $1.75 to its current price. read more
Cryptocurrency Algorand Rises More Than 4% In 24 hours

Cryptocurrency Algorand Rises More Than 4% In 24 hours

Algorand's (CRYPTO: ALGO) price has increased 4.76% over the past 24 hours to $1.82, which is in the opposite direction of its trend over the past week, where it has experienced a 5.0% loss, moving from $1.93 to its current price. As it stands right now, the coin's all-time high is $3.56. read more
Thursday's Morning Update On Crypto Gainers and Losers

Thursday's Morning Update On Crypto Gainers and Losers

According to Benzinga Pro, the following are the crypto gainers and losers at the time of publication: read more