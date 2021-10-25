These 4 Coins Struck Bigger Gains Than Shiba Inu Past Week

Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) soared over the weekend, touching an all-time high of $0.00004442. The meme cryptocurrency clocked impressive gains last seven days buoyed by the buzz around a potential listing on Robinhood Markets Inc (NASDAQ:HOOD).

On Sunday, in response to a Benzinga article, shared by Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) millionaire Glauber Contessoto, Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) CEO Elon Musk revealed that he did not hold SHIB.

Despite the setback, SHIB remained in positive territory and traded 13.31% higher over 24 hours at $0.0000409.

Over the last seven days, SHIB has risen 37.74%, but the gains pale in comparison with those recorded by these four coins.

THORChain: The token associated with a decentralized liquidity protocol has soared 70.10% over the last seven days.

Last week, RUNE shot up after an update restored trading with Ethereum’s network. In July, the network had halted operations after losing $7.6 million in an exploit where 4000 ETH were compromised due to the hack.

So far this year, RUNE Has run up 904% hitting an all-time high of $21.26. At press time the token traded 38.83% below that level at $13.07.

Nexo: The token associated with a blockchain-based lending platform has spiked 60.54% for the week.

Last week, Nexo Financial denied allegations of offering unregistered lending services in New York after receiving a cease and desist order from the Office of the state’s Attorney General Letitia James, according to a Cointelegraph report.

Nexo has scored a year-to-date gain of 356.16% in 2021, it touched an all-time high of $4.05 in May. At press time, the token traded 34.49% below that price at $2.66.

OKB: The cryptocurrency associated with the Maltese cryptocurrency exchange OKEx has risen 59.45% over the last seven days.

OKB has been on a tear after enabling one-click staking for USD Coin, which offers a return of 20%.

An additional factor has been the launch of a meme-coin campaign, Cointelegraph reported separately.

OKB touched an all-time high of $44.17 in May. At press time, it traded 42.2% below that level at $25.44.

Curve DAO Token: A decentralized exchange for stablecoins, the token associated with it has risen 40.24% over the last week.

This year, attractive yields, increased competition for CRV deposits, and the ability of the protocol to generate revenues across market cycles have been boosting CRV, reported Cointelegraph.

CRV touched an all-time high of $60.50 in August last year. It is currently trading 93.05% below that mark at $4.19.

