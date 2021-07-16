fbpx
RUNE Coin Loses 11% After Hackers Drain $7.6M From THORChain's 'Chaosnet' Exploit

bySamyuktha Sriram
July 16, 2021 1:14 pm
What Happened: Decentralized liquidity protocol THORChain (CRYPTO: RUNE) halted operations after losing $7.6 million in a recent exploit.

The protocol estimated a loss of around 4000 ETH (CRYPTO: ETH), which was compromised as a result of a hack on its blockchain.

“While the treasury has the funds to cover the stolen amount, we request the attacker get in contact with the team to discuss return of funds and a bounty commensurate with the discovery,” said the THORChain team in a Telegram post.

THORChain’s native token RUNE fell by over 11% since the news of the attack on the protocol, while trading volume for the asset was up by over 200% to $143 billion.

The team also published an analysis of the attack on the network and a recovery plan for the stolen funds.

“This is a disappointing moment for all, but LPs and Nodes should be unaffected after all is recovered (the funds will be restored),” said THORChain in a Twitter update, adding that “the network will be stronger and more resilient.”

Price Action: At press time, RUNE was trading at a price of $4.84, losing around 11% in a day.

The token is down by 76% from its all-time high ahead of $21, last seen in May.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency Fintech News Markets Tech

