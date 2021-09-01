fbpx

QQQ
+ 2.32
377.63
+ 0.61%
BTC/USD
+ 457.99
47440.90
+ 0.97%
DIA
-0.34
354.26
-0.1%
SPY
+ 0.84
450.72
+ 0.19%
TLT
+ 0.01
148.82
+ 0.01%
GLD
+ 0.04
169.65
+ 0.02%

EXCLUSIVE: This Innovative Digital Finance Company Just Crossed The 2M User Mark — What's Next For Nexo?

byAdam Eckert
September 1, 2021 11:03 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
EXCLUSIVE: This Innovative Digital Finance Company Just Crossed The 2M User Mark — What's Next For Nexo?

Nexo is a lending institution in the digital finance industry focused on bringing professional financial services to the world of digital assets.

Crypto is the place to be right now, Nexo co-founder and managing partner Antoni Trenchev said Tuesday at the Benzinga Crypto Festival.

A few years ago, crypto was a difficult pitch, but now there is an influx of people coming to the space, Trenchev said, adding that crypto is still only in the second or third inning of its development. 

What Does Nexo Do? Nexo provides banking services for the blockchain space, he said. 

The company started off with lending, Trenchev told Benzinga. 

Nexo aims to successfully solve inefficiencies in the lending markets by creating innovative, convenient and sustainable solutions.

A holder of Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) can come to Nexo to get a loan against their Bitcoin holdings, he said: "It's efficiency at its finest because you get to keep your Bitcoin, you profit from the prolonged bull market and you tap into the liquidity that is within your crypto."

Nexo has also expanded into a product offering in which it allows individuals to earn interest in cryptocurrencies by depositing with Nexo, Trenchev said.

The company also offers an exchange product in which users can buy, sell and exchange seamlessly in real-time.

Nexo manages assets for more than 2 million users across 200 jurisdictions.

What's Next For Nexo: Trenchev told Benzinga that NFTs are on Nexo's radar. "This is like an entirely new world."

He is also looking forward to the tokenization of the world. Anything can be tokenized and put on the blockchain to be traded in a fractional manner, he said. 

For example, the Mona Lisa could be broken down into separate tokens that would allow for collective ownership and redistribution of wealth, Trenchev said. 

"It's a fountain of innovation and possibilities here that's gotten me and the team personally very excited."

Trenchev went on to talk about crypto regulations, sustainability and more. 

See the full interview here:

BTC Price Action: Trenchev told Benzinga he expects Bitcoin to reach $100,000 in the next 12 months. Bitcoin is up 62.49% year-to-date.

Bitcoin was up 0.25% at $47,353.16 on Wednesday. 

Photo: courtesy of Nexo.

Join ZINGERNATION and earn ZING, a new cryptocurrency we launched aimed to reward members as we build a community to find and share great trading and investing opportunities. Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency News Events Exclusives Markets Interview

Related Articles

Ethereum Scaling Solution Arbitrum One Raises $120M From Mark Cuban, Pantera Capital, Others

Offchain Labs, the company behind layer two scaling solution Arbitrum One, has raised $120 million in Series B funding led by Lightspeed Venture Partners. read more

Gary Vee's Vayner NFT Launches U.S. Open Champion Cards Starring Tennis Greats

Following in the footsteps of other athletes and professional sports leagues, tennis non-fungible tokens are here thanks to Gary Vee’s Vayner NFT company. read more

Coinbase, Andreessen Horowitz, Ashton Kutcher, Snoop Dogg Back DAO Creator Syndicate: What You Should Know

One of the growing trends in the NFT market is the strengthening the community and valuation of a project with future airdrops and exclusive items for holders. One area of growing interest: DAOs, or decentralized autonomous organizations. read more

A Leader in Digital Asset Infrastructure

With the recent crackdown from the People’s Republic of China on cryptocurrency mining operations, North America has become a new hub for bitcoin mining. As companies rush to cash in, competition is fierce. For investors looking for the right opportunity to take advantage, it can be difficult to separate the wheat from the chaff. read more