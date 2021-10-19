fbpx

With Vintage NBA Moments, Is NBA Top Shot Momentum Here To Stay?

byChris Katje
October 19, 2021 11:09 am
NBA Top Shot has been one of the most popular non-fungible tokens of all-time. The video-based NFTs surged in popularity in late 2020 and early 2021 before seeing a drop in demand as supply rose.

Could new vintage moments bring NBA Top Shot back in full force?

What Happened: NBA Top Shot launched with moments from recent NBA seasons. 

Run It Back 2005-06 was a new pack release priced at $169. Each pack contained a rare numbered-to-990 NBA Top Shot Moment featuring a moment from the 2005-06 NBA season.

The lowest priced Run It Back from the pack is going for $140 on the NBA Top Shot marketplace. Top names in the series include Dwyane Wade ($1,999), Vince Carter ($838), Tracy McGrady ($939), Jason Kidd ($574), Kevin Garnett ($545), Shaquille O’Neal ($3,234), LeBron James ($2,850), Tim Duncan ($447), Allen Iverson ($2,740) and Chris Paul ($610).

For many of the above mentioned names, the latest pack drop marked their NBA Top Shot debut, making them a potential must have for collectors.

NBA Top Shot is also launching a new series called Fandom Moment featuring a guaranteed Dwyane Wade. The packs are available for free for new collectors and for $9 for seasoned NBA Top Shot users, with a limit of three per person.

Why It’s Important: NBA Top Shot climbed the NFT leaderboard last week on the heels of the Run It Back pack launch.

NBA Top Shot ranked eighth on CryptoSlam’s weekly list with $13.9 million in sales volume, up 134.5%.

NBA Top Shot reported 9,921 purchases and $5.15 million in sales for Run It Back 2005-06 NFTs in an email.

The 24 hours surrounding the launch of Run It Back 2005-06 saw NBA Top Shot recognize $7.62 million in sales and 99,526 purchases, according to the company.

The company launched WNBA packs and summer league packs earlier this season, which helped bring momentum during the NBA off-season. 

With the NBA season starting up for 2021-22, NBA Top Shot could be gaining momentum at the perfect time. 

