NBA Top Shot Launching WNBA Packs: What Investors And Collectors Should Know

Well-known NFT platform NBA Top Shot announced it is launching WNBA moments to coincide with the 25th anniversary of the creation of the WNBA.

What Happened: “25 years of moments. 25 years of changing the game. We’re proud to welcome the WNBA to Top Shot,” the company tweeted to its 200,000 followers.

The non-fungible tokens will feature WNBA players.

The company will drop packs on Friday, Aug. 27 at 2 p.m. ET. Each pack will sell for $9 and feature three moments inside. There will be 25 different moments featuring stars from all 12 WNBA teams.

Athletes included in the drop are Diana Taurasi, Candace Parker, Sue Bird and Breanna Stewart.

An A’ja Wilson moment will be airdropped to new WNBA fans who join the Top Shot community this week. Holding a Wilson moment will give a person access to the priority queue at 12 p.m. ET on Friday, where they are guaranteed a pack.

There will be more than 50,000 packs available in the general queue, which begins at 2 p.m. ET for anyone who does not own a Wilson moment.

Related Link: NBA Top Shot Launching Live NFTs At NBA Summer Games: What Investors Should Know

What’s Next: Top Shot accounts that own at least one WNBA moment by Monday, Aug. 30 will earn a fandom tier WNBA moment.

A showcase challenge will launch Friday when collectors can earn additional rewards. Several mini-games are also in the works.

Top Shot will feature moments from the 25-year history of the WNBA including Hall of Famers in its second drop.

A second common drop will happen after that featuring moments from the regular WNBA season.

Similar to the launch of the NBA Playoff moments last season, there will be a WNBA postseason legendary drop.

NBA Top Shot is ranked third all-time on CryptoSlam with the volume of $694.95 million, trailing only Axie Infinity and CryptoPunks.

After losing some momentum, NBA Top Shot had sales volume of $10.86 million in the last week, up 96% from the previous week.

Image: NBA Top Shots