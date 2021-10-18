Why Bitcoin-Related And Ethereum-Related Stocks Are Rising Today

Cryptocurrency-related stocks, including Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ:COIN), Marathon Digital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MARA) and Riot Blockchain Inc (NASDAQ:RIOT) are trading higher amid an increase in the price of Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH).

The cryptocurrency markets are rallying ahead of the first Bitcoin futures ETF, which is set to begin trading on Tuesday.

Coinbase is a provider of end-to-end financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto-economy. The stock was up 3.56% at $290.61 at publication time.

Marathon Digital is focused on mining digital assets. It owns cryptocurrency mining machines and a data center to mine the digital assets. The stock was up 4.05% at $50.87 at publication time.

Riot Blockchain is focused on building, supporting and operating blockchain technologies. The stock was up 5.17% at $29.28 at publication time.

BTC, ETH Price Action: At time of publication, Bitcoin was up 1.81% at $61,916 and Ethereum was up 0.41% at $3,799.36 over a 24-hour period.

Photo: QuoteInspector.com from Flickr.